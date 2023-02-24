Kenya should harvest the rainwater expected in coming days

The country is all politics and other things that will, at the end of the day, never help ‘Wanjiku’.

We are in a dire situation because of the current drought, which has caused a scarcity of water and pasture.

This is the time to prepare for water harvesting through water pans, dams and other methods. Climate change is real.

Our leaders should sober up to this acute situation. They should be alive to the fact that politics is seasonal and has a time span. As a country, we have burning issues that should take priority over the kind of trivia we are seeing.

The government in power has a responsibility to be in the driving seat. Regulations concerning the coffee and tea sectors, as well as all other avenues of increasing agricultural output, should be the clarion call.

Much-awaited rains

Water should also be among the top priorities. A country without water is doomed. The much-awaited rains will come. The deluge may, as has happened in the past, be too heavy that it will leave a trail of destruction.

This country has the capacity to harvest water for irrigation and to ensure food sustainability. This is what we call forward planning. But it can only happen if politics takes the back seat. Leaders come and go. Great leaders leave behind great legacies.

We are, however, deep in the mire of a leadership crisis. President William Ruto the other day saw the challenge of cattle rustling and moved in to solve the menace. This is what the country needs.

Dr Ruto and other leaders should now focus on addressing other needs for the country to move on.

Environmental issues are a worrying concern. There are ‘desert’ countries that have never sought relief food. Kenya should borrow a leaf from these countries and do wonders in arid areas such as Turkana. These food-deficient areas could be transformed into bread baskets.

We must save this country from unhelpful politics and focus on harvesting water and ensuring food sufficiency if we are to move forward.