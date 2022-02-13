Kenya should expedite oil exploration

It is now 10 years since Kenya discovered crude oil in the northwestern region.

From the statistics, it is clear that, if oil is fully extracted and the money spent well for economic expansion, the country can leap to position itself among the African economic giants.

But there is a catch: The more we delay in extracting the ‘black gold’, the more we risk losing its value.

As the UN pushes for ‘green energy’, whereby oil use in cars, industries and power production will be minimised, all efforts have been turned towards discovering ways of avoiding theses hydrocarbon compound minerals.

The world is already moving to that direction. Even in Kenya, there are electric cars on our roads.

But also, more countries are discovering oil. It may not be possible to stop the use of fossil fuels immediately but its use may be reduced in future, affecting demand and, ultimately, affecting global market prices. Kenya must, therefore, wake up and hasten its oil exploration.

Ability to prioritise

Although Kenya has been on the forefront in advocating green energy, we must consider our economy first.

Our children come first before those of the world. And that’s the policy of the First World and the reason why they are hesitant to commit to climate action protocols: It simply would slump their economic growth.

Jessica Jackley, an American entrepreneur, once said: “As all entrepreneurs know, you live and die by your ability to prioritise. You must focus on the most important, mission-critical tasks each day and night, and then share, delegate, delay or skip the rest.”

It is time Kenya prioritised oil exploration without further delay. History will judge us harshly if we continue dragging our feet towards making decisions that could, ultimately, improve the economic welfare of our future generations.

A generation in the future should be able to at one point thank us, even when we are long gone, for doing the right thing and making the correct decisions in the appropriate time.



