Kenya seeks to enhance rules-based system

A week after assuming the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) rotational chairmanship for this month on March 1, Kenya continues to demonstrate and advocate the efficacy of a rules-based multilateral system.

This comes at a critical juncture for the continental and regional peace and security architecture. Besides the global Covid-19 pandemic and its disruptions, Africa has had to confront the challenges posed by existing or persistent conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism and climate change. This increasingly has a discernible impact on the conflict situation. Kenya is expected to provide exceptional and inspired leadership in addressing and shaping the agenda of the AUPSC to be fit for purpose.

Kenya’s experiences, ethos and philosophy will stand it in good stead with the country bringing considerable experience and gravitas to bear at the PSC. First, Kenya will bring on board consensus-building capabilities, more so within the context of unprecedented challenges occasioned by the pandemic and other existential threats.

Secondly, the council will continue to benefit from Kenya’s objectivity and trustworthiness, which is an essential component is suing for peace in conflict situations. Third, Kenya’s consistency will bring in an element of certainty, particularly on matters of critical importance to the continent.

Multilateral diplomacy

Indeed, Kenya’s leadership in multilateral diplomacy has stood out even during these extraordinary times. As the current President-in-Office of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), President Uhuru Kenyatta has continued to engage world leaders and institutions in proffering solutions for concerted response measures to the pandemic and other challenges that impact global and regional peace and security.

For instance, he hosted the First Extra-Ordinary Summit of the OACPS last June, themed “Transcending the Covid-19 Pandemic: Building Resilience through Global Solidarity”. Likewise, he continues to advance and advocate Africa’s causes and interests during high-level engagements at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Kenya will also draw on her invaluable experience as an anchor State and as a guarantor of regional peace and security to advocate for a conflict-free Africa. It continues to play a central role in regional peace initiatives with the Somalia and Sudan peace processes — both of which it birthed and midwifed — serving as illustrations.

Similarly, Kenyan troops, police and civilians have, over the years, performed exceptionally well in peacekeeping missions, attracting international recognition.