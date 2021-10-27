Kenya’s UNSC presidency will boost regional peace

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the UN Security Council virtual meeting chaired by H.E. Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Paul Odhiambo

Trade and foreign policy analyst

Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis

What you need to know:

  • Regional and sub regional organisations are increasingly supplementing the UNSC’s objective of maintenance of international peace and security.
  • The UNSC presidency has offered Kenya an opportunity to showcase its rich experience in mediation and facilitation of peace processes in the region.

Today, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold a high-level open debate via videoconference on cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations with focus on the African Union (AU). President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to preside over the session — the second time he will be addressing the UNSC as Kenya’s month-long presidency at the helm of the powerful organ ends.

