Kenya’s UNSC presidency will boost regional peace

Today, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold a high-level open debate via videoconference on cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations with focus on the African Union (AU). President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to preside over the session — the second time he will be addressing the UNSC as Kenya’s month-long presidency at the helm of the powerful organ ends.

Regional and sub regional organisations are increasingly supplementing the UNSC’s objective of maintenance of international peace and security through mechanisms such as regional arrangement for peaceful means of dispute resolutions and contribution to peacekeeping operations through co-deployment and diplomatic support.

The synergy between the UNSC and these organisation have borne tangible fruits. Examples of collaboration in Africa include UN working with Ecowas forces in Liberia and Sierra Leone; the UN-AU Mission in Darfur (Unamid), in Sudan; and the AU Mission in Somalia (Amisom). The UNSC also supports regional peace and security initiatives through resolutions and deployment of resources.

The regional organisations’ input is vital as they may have better understanding of the local contexts and dynamics. Hence today’s session is crucial.

High-level open debate

The UNSC presidency, held in rotation for one calendar month, has offered Kenya an opportunity to showcase its rich experience in mediation and facilitation of peace processes in the region. As a Non-Permanent Member of the UNSC in 1973-1974 and 1997-1998, Kenya held the council’s presidency for February 1973 and May 1974; and May 1998.

On October 12, President Kenyatta chaired a high-level open debate themed “Diversity, State Building and the Search for Peace” that was attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres.

Other engagements include the October 4 United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH). On that day, it also chaired the briefing and consultation on the Syria crisis. The following day was a discussion on the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco).

A briefing to consider the SG’s seventh biennial report was held on Illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) on October 6.

Kenya’s presidency at the UNSC could be instrumental in lobbying for pragmatic collaboration between the UN and the AU’ institutions — including the five sub-regional standby forces in enhancing early warning systems, preventive diplomacy, timely deployment in countries under security threats and ensuring that peace support missions are prepared to face the 21st Century challenges through effective employment of digital technologies and adequate resources commensurate with the mandates of the peacekeeping missions.