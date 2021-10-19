Kenya’s strategic war on terror means peace and stability for its citizens

Kenya’s resolve to intensify war on terror is good for its citizens.

Every Kenyan has had a direct or near-direct experience on terrorism with lives lost and property destroyed. President Uhuru Kenyatta has resolved to extinguish all terror pockets through initiatives that have now made the country safer.

Reeling from terror attacks that were increasingly raising fear on citizens and posing a threat to the country’s peace and stability, Kenya has made great strides in ensuring the safety of its citizens.

When the Kenya Defence Forces troops were deployed on the Somali border, they penetrated a number of Al-Shabaab operating zones in the border towns and in Somalia.

Savouring retaliation from the Al-Shabaab insurgents, the country still experienced terror attacks, especially in the northern border towns of Garissa and Mandera as well as in Lamu.

Major shootout

The enemy focused on attacking security personnel, businesses and churches. They instilled fear among Kenyans in 2011 and 2012. A series of attacks followed. In 2013, there was a major shootout at the Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi.

In 2014 there was an attack in Mpeketoni, Lamu, and a bus attack in Omar Jillo area of Mandera County with a more daring but cowardly attack in 2015 where gunmen attacked Garissa University College students.

In 2019, terror was experienced in Nairobi at the Dusit2 Hotel. Despite this, Kenya has emerged stronger.

The government has embraced robust counterterrorism strategies touching on military operations. A multi-agency approach has been driving a holistic agenda on the war on terror.

These initiatives have contributed to the gains made in Kenya’s security. This has worked to our advantage in driving out fear among Kenyans and creating a bolder and a much safer country.

Not only has the country undertaken internal operations to fight terror, but it has also sought international counter-terrorism assistance and cooperation from the United States, United Kingdom, Israel and Denmark.

Counter-terrorism policies

Kenya has prioritised counter-terrorism policies and strategies. This led to the setting up of a legal framework to prosecute acts of terrorism that effectively strengthened the mandates of the KDF and the National Intelligence Service while arming them with the constitutional and legislative mandate to undertake counterterrorism measures.

These laws have involved the Prevention of Terrorism Act, Proceeds of Crime and Anti Money Laundering Act, the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and the Security Laws (Amendment) Act.

Through a multi-agency approach to the war on terror, Kenya has been able to strengthen its operations and accountability mechanisms on the war on terror. It has set a well-coordinated support base to repulse terror operatives.

These are some of the key initiatives that have made Kenya safe even when hosting events within its cities.

In the progressive journey on the war on terror, Kenyans have come to comprehend the complex nature of terrorism especially through the National Strategy to Counter Violence Extremism which has proven successful in dealing with radicalisation and violent extremism.

This has also incorporated non-governmental organizations that now address the vice thereby diminishing any terror influence among women and the youth.

Community policing

Abrasive counter-terrorism measures have strengthened community policing, created awareness and even enhanced de-radicalisation processes through an amnesty programme.

This, among other counterterrorism measures including policy interventions, have made Kenya a stronger and stable country.

As the country approaches the 2022 General Election, every security agency and the country’s military apparatus is on the alert with the assistance of the US and Israel.

They share terror-related intelligence and this has worked to forestall numerous attacks. As a result, Kenyans are able to run their businesses without fear of a terror attack.

The constant messaging has created resilience and alertness among Kenyans who have embraced community policing. This is a sure sign of a people appreciative of the initiatives and measures meant to guarantee security and stability of the country.