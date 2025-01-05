Kenya’s mixed prospects for the New Year

Kenyans happily left 2024 with the wishful hope that 2025 would be better and kinder to them. We said goodbye to a year where we saw much pent up disappointment and anger spill over.

The Gen Z protests come to mind but in reality there was almost total disenchantment with the government countrywide.

I would like to go into more detail on this because I believe it enables us to see what are the likely scenarios for the next few weeks and in turn 2025.

The Gen Z protests came and went along with lots of government over reaction and repression. It wasn’t just the Gen Z’s. Many Kenyans of all ages felt and displayed negative sentiments.

There was an official attempt at pretending that all was back to normal afterwards and that the protests were just a passing cloud.

That was far from the case. The country was a different place afterwards.

We had seen the rising rot and semantics for a while and many decried the fact that there appeared to be an in-built apathy amongst Kenyans about doing anything about it.

The Gen Z protests changed much of that and Kenyans of all ages were pulled out of that belief that they had no power to do anything about it. Kenyans could not and would not do anything about it.

I think there are two other factors worth bringing in. One is that this wasn’t a protest against over taxation and increased taxes per se. It was against many things such as the arrogance of government, waste and corruption and the dearth of gainful opportunities for all.

One thing that really riled people was the official cry to tighten our belts when they were already on the last notch as we watched scenes of extravagant spending on hired jets and abundant official junket trips.

To add insult to injury, we were presented with a raft of more taxation measures which would mean our cost of living would rise and our purchasing power would continue to nosedive.

Another is that the protests had vast intergenerational support across the country regardless of tribe or community. I remember many older people, Gen Z parents included, who were very supportive of the protests in which their children were involved.

Gen Z

It is also important to emphasise that one could not pinpoint a particular ethnic group in the Gen Z protests. This is seen by those arrested, injured and killed.

Even those charged the other day and those abducted represent a cross section of Kenyans nationwide.

If some are wondering why I have dwelt so much on the past year it is because it gives the biggest key and clue to how the course of the coming days, weeks and months of 2025 will play out.

It is good to broaden the picture to a few other economic, financial and social highlights.

The financial and economic state of the country is tenuous to say the least. The country managed to avoid default status by borrowing more to pay off old debt. It kicked the debt can further down the road.

It would be interesting to look at the exact state of the government’s finances at present including to how the Social Health Insurance Fund is performing and where the money is going.

Much was made of the strengthening of the shilling but was it really backed by economic fundamentals or attracting funds because of our obscenely high interest rates?

One of the most pertinent issues is that there are just not enough jobs and gainful opportunities being created.

There is also another factor that must be taken into the equation. Kenya had experienced reasonable rains which kept the prices of food basics in check.

If the weather is less sympathetic in coming months we could see food prices firming and rising. I get the feeling the former is already happening.

The one piece of current news that caught my attention the recent awards given out by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists. Former President Bashar al-Assad of Syria got first place. President William Ruto was voted in second by Kenyans online.

Let us put all this into the pot and see what could be the result. It is a potent and arguably explosive mix.

Add into the pot the abductions and the cack-handed way government dealt with the last bout of demonstrations and one can see that boiling point is not far off.

Last but not least is that many investors big, small, foreign and local are adopting a watch, wait and see approach.

Consolidation and stagnation are on the cards along with all of the above. The year 2025 could turn out to be a hairy, bumpy and fractious one based on what is already bubbling in the pot.

I hope I am wrong.