Kenya’s leather sector crying out for a bottom-up growth policy

Innovation pervades all aspects of business. When implemented and managed with the best available skills and resources, innovation enriches and enhances our lives immeasurably.

A hundred years since the establishment of the leather sector and, many years after independence, conversations still linger on the sector’s endowment and the export of raw and semi-processed material.

The sector has largely been unsuccessful in turning its resource endowment into value-added products that can spur the growth of the industry. This need not be so.

The challenges facing the sector are known and have been regurgitated in every forum ad nauseam.

Solutions that seemed to offer a ray of hope to many, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), such as mainstreaming informal clusters and the development of a leather city, remain in the pipeline way beyond their delivery dates.

Presidential directive

Nature teaches us that anything that overstays its term is bound to come out a stillbirth. Other interventions such as the presidential directive on local procurement of manufactured footwear by the disciplined forces bore minimal sectoral impact.

Are these indications of weak policies and non-effective implementation instruments?

Significant improvement in the sector is likely to come through novel approaches.

When old strategies fail, the next logical step out of a quagmire is to think differently.

An effective development policy will help optimise the utilisation of raw materials; provide for a better public-private sector partnership; realise value-added products; enhance market share and revenue; create jobs for thousands of unemployed Kenyans and facilitate the distribution of the income generated. This will contribute to making Kenya a more prosperous and more equal society.

To formulate an effective development policy for the sector, consideration must be given to the polarised nature of the leather industry.

The industry features a few large manufacturing firms that account for the bulk of revenue generated in the industry and can manipulate the market because of their outsized role. On the other side of the spectrum are a host of small businesses, each of which has a negligible impact on the market.

Large-scale firms

Focusing on a few large-scale firms, thus far, has not yielded sectoral competitiveness.

As such, a development policy that is sensitive to the mixed-market structure, embracing a bottom-up development approach, is likely to positively impact the sector.

Further, upskilling of human resources, provision of timely infrastructural support, and a fair and predictable business environment all stand to offer the much-needed foundation.

With this, the sector can push up production, which would in turn enhance revenues and enhance the sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Today, the sector contributes about four per cent of agricultural GDP and 1.5 per cent of overall GDP.

Consequently, Kenya’s share of the approximately US$150 billion global market for leather is estimated to be a paltry US$ 140 million. There is great potential for growth.

This growth can only be realised if exports of raw and semi-processed hides and skins are halted.

Value addition

Value addition remains low, at five per cent, costing the country billions of shillings in direct earnings and thousands of job opportunities. Further processing of the skins and hides could create at least 50,000 jobs and $150-250 million (Sh18-30 billion) in GDP.

Evidence of the positive impact of innovative policies on the leather industry abound, with Ethiopia leading the way.

For Kenya to get on a similar trajectory, we must do things differently to expect different results. A bottom-up policy that appreciates the contribution of the small players is a good place to start.