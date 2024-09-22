Kenya’s bold steps to secure the future of rhinos amid emerging challenges.

As the world celebrates World Rhino Day on September 22, Kenya stands out as a beacon of hope for conservation. Over the past decades, the country has made remarkable progress in reversing the decline of both black and white rhinos. Under the leadership of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), strategic conservation measures have led to a thriving rhino population, offering hope for the survival of these iconic species.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Africa witnessed a devastating drop in black rhino populations, primarily due to poaching. By 1987, Kenya's black rhino numbers had fallen from 20,000 to a critical 381, triggering a national crisis. The establishment of KWS in 1989 marked a turning point, with a mandate to prioritise the conservation of elephants and rhinos. Today, the total rhino population is 2,021 individuals as of June 2024 — comprising 1,015 black rhinos, 1,004 southern white rhinos, and 2 northern white rhinos. Kenya is now ranked third in Africa in terms of rhino populations, after South Africa and Namibia.

Kenya’s rhino populations are spread across 17 areas, including national parks, private sanctuaries, and community conservancies. These areas are managed under three regimes—fenced breeding sanctuaries, intensive protection zones (IPZs), and free-range populations. Some of the most well-established sanctuaries, such as Ol Pejeta, Lewa-Borana, Tsavo West, and Nairobi National Park, boast impressive annual growth rates.

Sera Community Conservancy

One standout initiative is the Sera Community Conservancy, established in 2015 as Kenya’s first community-managed black rhino sanctuary. Since its creation, the population has grown from 10 founders to 23 individuals.

In February 2024, KWS successfully translocated a founder population of 21 black rhinos to establish a new population at Loisaba Conservancy in Laikipia after 50 years.

Further milestones include the successful development of 29 pure northern white rhino embryos through advanced reproductive techniques, offering a glimmer of hope for the survival of the critically endangered species.

While Kenya has achieved zero poaching of rhinos for the first time in over two decades, other challenges like territorial fights and habitat fragmentation continue to threaten rhino populations. Density-dependent factors such as competition for space have caused 29 per cent of rhino mortalities in some areas.

Kenya, like many other countries, has been significantly affected by the impacts of climate change. Prolonged droughts, flooding, frequent wildfires, and habitat loss due to degradation are challenges that modern-day wildlife managers must grapple with.

By 2037, KWS aims to have a meta-population of over 2,000 critically endangered eastern black rhinos in suitable habitats. By Kenya’s Vision 2030, the goal is to have 1,450 rhinos.

The Tsavo Conservation Area now extends Kenya’s rhino habitat to be among the largest in the world.

Human settlements

Kenya’s conservation efforts also recognise that the relationship between people and wildlife must evolve. The expansion of human settlements into natural habitats has exacerbated human-wildlife conflicts, resulting in loss of life on both sides.

KWS is working to mitigate these conflicts by creating new wildlife corridors and expanding protected areas. This ensures that animals have the space they need to roam, migrate, and thrive in their natural habitats.

As we celebrate this year's World Rhino Day, it is important to recognise the critical threats Kenya's wildlife, especially the endangered black rhino, continues to face due to climate change, habitat loss, and human-wildlife conflict. To ensure their survival, all stakeholders—government, local communities, conservation partners, and international partners—must come together to reinforce conservation initiatives.