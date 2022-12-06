Kenya reaffirming faith in strong African regional security

Kenya is committed to the pursuit of a peaceful solution to the Democratic Republic of Congo crisis. The East African regional security policy is changing the hysteria that existed before around the nature of the security alliance. What this change perhaps shows is the impact of the recent changes in political leadership in the region.

President William Ruto’s administration is taking a more realistic look at how regional security issues are threatening the economic and political stability of the East African region. It is also looking at what security alliances can achieve.

However, the greatest dangers are in the DRC. The country has been ravaged by war, rebellion, terrorism, civil strife, unemployment, sharp inflation, and dwindling resources.

Kenya has taken the lead in reaffirming that the East African region has the moral obligation to support democracy-building for the future. This positive move will ensure that the Congolese youths will experience peace and will be reluctant to join militia groups.

President Ruto may not be the most charismatic African leader, but his presidency comes at a time when the region today is polarized.

The previous administration did not achieve much in terms of working towards the attainment of regional peace. Divergent opinions were so strong that no one was willing to listen to the other side. Due to this, many issues could be resolved by bringing the regional countries together.

In recent decades the region has been caught in the crossfire as a prime ideological battleground between the East and the West. It became a battleground for those who claim to speak for the poor masses. The poor demanded a share of their nation’s wealth and opportunities against those acting in the interest of foreign powers.

The strategic position of Kenya adds materially to the importance of its new role in the peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the benefit of common security.

Although East African security concerns such as the implementation of disarmament and demobilisation process take centre stage, quite often, talks on regional trade relations shifts come into focus.

Kenya’s efforts in bringing together all regional sources lay a foundation plan that can stimulate growth, increase trade, create jobs, raise revenue, expand employment and business opportunities, and promote regional peace.

Additionally, the Kenya contingent, under the sponsorship of the East African Community Regional Force is a consolidated entity with impressive capabilities corresponding with real operational conditions.

Kenya has well-developed structures in place, beginning with its formidable military arsenal as a longer-term military solution.

All these points to President Ruto’s pledge to work with other African countries and regional organizations for development.

However, regional accords might sometimes be challenging to world peace since they might introduce a sort of prewar system of coalitions, Ruto’s administration understands the concerns and seem to be moving rapidly to seek new solutions that are more of a conciliation than confrontational.

A peaceful progressive region will attract investors. This will improve the quality of life. Kenya must continue to lead from the front in providing humanitarian relief to populations affected by violence.