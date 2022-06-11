Kenya on the cusp of a new birth of freedom

It took nearly 40 years for Kenya to hold its first – and so far, in my view, only – free and fair election, in December 2002. Every single election till then was disputed and the outcome believed to have been determined by the sitting president.

But finally, after decades of struggle and untold sacrifice against dictatorial rule, ever-mounting corruption and mass impoverishment, Kenyans in 2002 united in a huge national “Rainbow” coalition led by Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga and won that election by a landslide.

To his credit, President Daniel arap Moi decided, in the face of such overwhelming unity, to allow the outcome to stand, even though he had anointed Uhuru Kenyatta as his chosen successor.

As we know, that exceptional unity was quickly squandered through broken promises and grasping, feuding Narc leaders. Kenya quickly returned to divisive, strong-arm rule, and the next three elections in 2007, 2013 and 2017 were all deeply flawed, two of them resulting in large-scale killings in their aftermath.

But once again now, as in 2002, most Kenyans stand united for a new beginning, and in the run-up to the August 9 election are flocking to join the newly formed Azimio la Umoja coalition that only Raila Odinga could have assembled. His task was made much easier by the active support of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

So Raila and Azimio continue to surge with the consolidation of support from virtually every significant national constituency: professionals, businesspeople, youth, women, trade unionists, senior civil servants, teachers. Combined with support from the grassroots and civil society strategists, Raila’s team already enjoys large majorities in at least six, and possibly seven, of our eight regions. The coalition is considerably larger than Narc in 2002.

Raila could not have chosen a better running mate. Martha Karua’s blistering campaign pace – she is generally recognised to have been Kenya’s most serious and hardest-working Cabinet minister – and her long history as a fiery fighter against corruption and injustice has further strengthened Azimio.

In addition, her powerful advocacy for Raila’s prescient contributions on pivotal issues – especially on infrastructure as the backbone for industrialisation and rapid economic growth – has deepened Raila’s acceptance, especially in the Mt Kenya region. She also has strong ties with civil society, which plays a central role in strategic advocacy for national and internationally accepted values.

Renowned democracy and human rights champion and now Executive Director of George Soros’s Open Society office for East Africa George Kegoro says on ties with civil society, the difference between Azimio and UDA could not be starker.

“Odinga and Karua were at the leadership of a budding civic movement that agitated for multiparty politics and democratic consolidation in the runup to the 1992 election”, Kegoro told me.

“Ruto and Rigathi on the other hand were leading members of YK92, the youth group associated with the ruling party Kanu. The group’s members became fabulously rich, their reward for defending the party against democratic opposition.”

While Martha has strengthened Azimio, Ruto’s bizarre choice of the untested Gachagua as running mate has raised serious questions about his judgment. But more immediately, Mr Gachagua has been posing huge headaches for Mr Ruto in the area he is most vulnerable on – corruption.

The most graphic example was Gachagua telling a rally that “we (from Central Kenya) love money. Which is why we have an agreement to elect Ruto because he will help us make money.”

Another Ruto weakness is his overweening ambition. At the inauguration of Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency in 2013, with numerous heads of state attending, Mr Ruto almost stole the show from Uhuru with a cleverly delivered speech when he should have in essence been introducing the President. In the 2017 election, he pushed his own slate of candidates rather than Uhuru’s.

The Makerere, Harvard and Oxford-educated Prof Amii-Omara Otunnu told me a Ruto win would be a blot on East Africa. “Given their long ties, a Museveni-Ruto axis would considerably strengthen anti-democratic forces in the region,” he said.

Raila, on the other hand, has had consistent, lifelong stands on key values and issues. The burgeoning Azimio mobilisation was boosted by the expectation that the coming election will be free and fair, given retiring President Kenyatta’s drive to neutralise Kenya’s powerful election saboteurs (the “Deep State”).

Uhuru’s support for Raila has gone well beyond the terms of the 2018 Handshake. Uhuru has also preached a strong multi-ethnic message at some political risk to himself, repeatedly declaring that two communities cannot produce all our presidents and still expect all Kenyans to feel a part of the nation.

If Azimio wins in August, it will herald not just a decisive pro-people policy shift but a new birth of freedom. We saw that sense of freedom surge after the euphoric 2002 election, as the outpouring of a new democratic energy and freedom emboldened ministers, thinkers, civil society and the media to unimaginable levels in their demands for more equitable governance.

The power of that national renewal came to the attention of the entire world when a Gallup poll reported in 2003 that Kenyans were the most optimistic people in the world!

Buoyed by that energy, and despite the multiple disasters and betrayals of the Narc regime, Kenyans from 2003 decisively transformed the country’s political landscape. In 2005 they decisively defeated the government’s flawed new constitution in a referendum, and in 2007, they again voted to oust the government.

In an electoral “compensation” negotiated by Kofi Annan, a constitutional post of Prime Minister was created for Raila in 2008 and an unprecedented Grand Coalition formed with President Kibaki to jointly run the country.

The media too discovered the strength of its independence, agitating the government so roundly that it hired mercenaries to punish the Standard Group and destroy its presses. One cannot over-estimate the power of a decisive win in a free election to define a country’s future.

As in 2002, the Azimio coalition’s growing strength is led by Kenyans’ revulsion at the mind-boggling level of corruption that continues to immiserate millions at every turn while billionaires illicitly accumulate untold riches.

It is time for change. Kenya will drown without it. Luckily, the omens are pointing in the right direction.

No leader in the last 40 years has fought harder to expand the democratic space . He has paid a heavy price for his commitment to the people. No other major presidential candidate has remotely made sacrifices like his. With his passionate following and political strength, he could have easily made peace with the powerful decades ago and joined the elite billionaire class.

Raila’s greatest asset is his conviction in himself and his strength of character. He rarely, if ever, talks about the profoundly traumatic blows he has been dealt. I am convinced, like many analysts, that he won the 2007, 2013 and 2017 election.

He has been tortured and detained for years without trial. His family has suffered grievously. But not only has he kept going without a hint of bitterness, he has remained a larger-than-life figure, an “enigma” with the heroic adulation of millions.

A victory would put Raila to the one test he has not yet faced – delivering for the people when he has the tools to do so.



