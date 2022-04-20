In Kenya, there is no such thing as opposition; Executive is in control

In his recent tour of the US and UK, Deputy President William Ruto gallivanted from one platform to the other claiming that Kenya’s opposition had been annihilated by the government and President Uhuru Kenyatta was running a “mongrel of a government system”.

This was in his attempt at explaining why the government, which he is part of, was in bed with an ‘opposition’ that had effectively absconded its duties.

Notably, the term “opposition” is in quotes because, in the current constitutional dispensation, there is no such formation. It went down the drain after the promulgation of the current Constitution in 2010. The framers of the Constitution sought to cure the unholy alliance between the Executive and Legislature to make the latter independent in its legislative, representative and oversight roles.

Therefore, Kenya operates within the framework of a pure presidential system with a clear demarcation of the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary as espoused in the principle of separation of powers.

Effectively, we were bequeathed with new lexical: Majority and minority parties in the Legislature, replacing the government and opposition parties in the House. This was after the realisation that checking the excesses of the Executive within the purview of the Legislature as an independent arm of government was more constructive as opposed to roadside proclamations by the opposition.

Majority-minority architecture

In this case, Leader of the Minority Party or Coalition of Parties in the National Assembly John Mbadi is, practically, the Leader of the Official Opposition in the parlance of the previous constitution. Unfortunately, even the media continues to premise most of their governance debates on the dichotomy of “government” and “opposition”.

Is the majority-minority architecture effective? Legally, Mr Mbadi is responsible for holding the government to account. Popularly, the Leader of the Minority Party and first runner-up in the presidential election, Raila Odinga, is responsible for holding the government to account. The line of difference is highlighted by the adverbs “legally” and “popularly” (de jure and de facto, respectively.

Those responsible for the civic education about our Constitution have failed in keeping Kenyans abreast of this important fact in law. But this is not in any way meant to absolve Mr Odinga of his failure to steer the minority side in checking the government from outside the confines of the Legislature.

Essentially, the battle for the prudent management of the affairs of the nation takes place within our bicameral legislative Houses. Budget-making, including the budget policy statement setting out the government’s strategic priorities in terms of budgetary allocations, was once a preserve of the Executive. Now it’s largely influenced by Parliament’s Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Poor governance

The passing of crucial pieces of legislation that touch on the social, economic and political spheres of Kenyans happen within the House. Even executive appointments of Cabinet secretaries, who lead government policies, have to be ratified by the Legislature.

And since we have an incompetent Legislature with a majority and minority sides that barely understand the magnitude of their roles, Kenyans find themselves in a difficult position, grappling with poor governance that breeds high cost of living and sleaze.

In a democracy with quality leadership and an informed citizenry, a pure presidential system works very well for the people. Conversely, in a democracy such as ours, where anything passes for leadership and the masses care less until their decisions come back to bite them, it’s a challenge to implement.

The Legislature used to be merely an extension of the Executive until the 2010 Constitution stopped it, though permitting interdependence. But although legally it’s independent, politically, the Legislature is still a stooge of the Executive. Hence, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sought to cure this problem by introducing a hybrid presidential-parliamentary system of government.

The politically powerful leader of opposition would hold the government to account where it matters most: In the Legislature. For now, we have no business making reference to the term ‘opposition’. It is misleading.