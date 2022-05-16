Kenya needs Raila-Karua team

The choice of Ms Martha Wangari Karua as Mr Raila Odinga’s running mate has sanctified the struggle for human rights in the country. Mr Odinga and Ms Karua fought for the second liberation and have sacrificed their all for the nation.

Mr Odinga went through a very trying time under the Moi regime, especially in the 1980s. Ms Karua, meanwhile, was in the group of lawyers led by the likes of Dr John Khaminwa, Mr Paul Muite and Mr Willy Mutunga that fought for our rights.

The nomination of Ms Karua is a clear indication that Kenyans have trust in women leadership. Many knew that Mr Odinga would consider the strength of women and respect for gender balance. Men have made promises that have turned out to be disappointing to women. They are no longer the weaker sex. They are great minds to be considered in the running of this nation.

Ms Karua has all it takes to be a deputy president. She has the Midas tough. She is that lady who has the audacity to tell the authorities in the face what needs to be done. Many remember back then when she walked out of then President Moi’s official function. She ably and adroitly defended the Kibaki government during those very trying periods of 2007/08 election dilemma. She and Raila are birds of a feather.

If this pair wins the elections, we should look forward to a future that promises hope. A period where stealing of national coffers will be punished severely and where development, trust in national leaders will be restored.

This is what nationalism that our forefathers fought for stood for. We now have the chance to do away with ignorance, poverty and so many other things that have prevented us from being among the best in the world. Mr Odinga and Mr Karua have made our May 16 a happy day.