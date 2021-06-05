Kenya needs big data to fast-track major development programmes

The national budget-making process, which culminated in the mid-June pronouncement, was once something we all looked forward to.

Over the past few years, however, the national budget has become short-term in nature, unresponsive to current needs and the better part of it is never implemented.

In the recently published Finance Bill, a raft of changes have been proposed, among them introduction of VAT on bread and a number of medical appliances or consumables.

These two items are consumed by Kenyans of all walks of life on a daily basis. Think about it: bread is part of the food security agenda while medical appliances and consumables guarantee health. Introducing VAT on these two items will ultimately impact negatively two of the government’s Big Four Agenda.

The Big 4 Agenda covers what President Uhuru Kenyatta considered priority items, on the basis of which he would secure his legacy. Upon starting his final term in office in late 2017, the President promised to drive Kenya’s development through investment in four priority sectors: manufacturing, housing, food security and healthcare.

Big 4 Agenda

However, more than three years later, there is little momentum on this signature initiative. I must, however, hasten to add that there is remarkable completion or near-completion of huge infrastructure projects such as the SGR, the Lamu Port, The Nairobi Expressway and the ABC-Rironi Road.

While some of these projects are enablers of the Big Four agenda, there is no demonstrable evidence that any of the Big Four sectors has gained from these as yet. These are long-term projects whose economic benefit will long transcend President Kenyatta’s rule.

It’s not in doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down the economy, but the biggest failure points a finger to those charged with the responsibility of delivering these projects. They have failed to read and implement the President’s dream.

They have failed to fast-track policies to ensure the agenda is realised within a reasonable time.

No one expected them to perform miracles, but the lethargy seen in the implementation of these big projects begs the question of whether the President has the right team around him.

The Vision 2030 agenda is a more cogent and well-thought-out blueprint whose implementation seemed to deliver immediate results during the Kibaki tenure. A deviation from the plan seems to have yielded results in the opposite direction.

Huduma Namba project

So, where did we miss the point? In my view, the starting point should be to go back to the basics. Accurate planning requires accurate data.

The Huduma Namba project, which was rolled out in 2019, aimed at building and securing ‘big data’ that is necessary for planning and making informed economic decisions.

Creation of a national database will be a reference point for development initiatives. The end users will refer to the database to inform planning for the Big Four Agenda and other development programmes.

To achieve national food and nutrition security, the government needs data on farming households and a comprehensive register of all the farmers in Kenya.

The database will also provide background information for registration of Kenyans for universal healthcare services under the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

National database

The same information will be easily accessible for use by relevant players in the health sector. Accurate patient identification is necessary in order to administer proper diagnosis and treatment.

The database will provide information on the number of households and family members.

This will guide the policymakers in assessment of the housing status across the country.

The information will form an authentic source of civil data for planning purposes in the delivery of the affordable housing targets.

The database will generate biodata on persons’ employment status and main occupation.

Persons engaged in production of raw materials are key to development of industries, which in turn create employment.

To attract investors in the manufacturing sector and spur growth in the labour market, updated data on persons is needed for planning purposes.