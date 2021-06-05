Kenya needs big data to fast-track major development programmes

Big data

Creation of a national database will be a reference point for development initiatives.

By  Samuel Kivuva

Tax Consultant

PKF Kenya

What you need to know:

  • The Huduma Namba project, which was rolled out in 2019, aimed at building and securing ‘big data’ that is necessary for planning and making informed economic decisions.
  • To achieve national food and nutrition security, the government needs data on farming households and a comprehensive register of all the farmers in Kenya.

The national budget-making process, which culminated in the mid-June pronouncement, was once something we all looked forward to.

