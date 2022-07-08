Kenya Kwanza’s birds of a feather and their ill-fitting whistleblower’s garb

Just over a week ago, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula and Anne Waiguru issued a sensational statement alleging the government had “auctioned and mortgaged” critical national assets to foreign players.

The said assets include the Mombasa, Lamu and Kisumu ports as well as the Lamu and Naivasha inland dry ports.

The claims of ‘auction’ are anchored on an Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement entered between the Government of Kenya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government in March.

The gist of the agreement, to my understanding, is to tap into UAE’s advanced technical know-how and many years of experience in the management of international maritime trade and sophisticated port logistical operations to assist Kenya set up its own skills base, technical and management capability in management and modernisation of the Mombasa and Lamu ports and other enabler facilities in Naivasha and Kisumu.

Treasury memo

Top among these developments is a 500-hectare Special Economic Zone next to the Lamu Port “focused on agricultural value addition and servicing the Lamu corridor into Ethiopia and South Sudan,” according to an official Treasury memo.

The development of a Special Economic Zone Master Plan for Lamu Port (akin to the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone for Mombasa Port) is the nerve centre of port economic activities as it defines industrial zoning, enabler service facilities and amenities that facilitate and attract investors to set up shop around a port.

However, the Kenya Kwanza spoilsport brigade led by the former Finance minister during Kenya’s darkest economic periods in living memory, Mr Musalia Mudavadi, on Wednesday poured cold water and sneered at the economic and technical cooperation between the GoK and UAE.

According to Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and Ms Waiguru, the entire GoK-UAE economic and technical cooperation deal is not about acceleration and modernisation of Kenya ports’ trade, service delivery, scaling up production and expanding economic opportunities; but a design for the pecuniary benefits of a few at the expense of national interest.

They branded the deal “a mega scam”, claiming the Jubilee administration led by President Uhuru Kenyatta was on a scotched-earth policy to “mortgage and auction” national assets ahead of transitional elections on August 9.

It is hard to find a worse expression of extreme scepticism and cynical attitude to Kenya’s development aspirations among national leadership cadres.

Strange notion

The trio’s statement implies or suggests there is a time government business or functioning stops or is suspended, which is a strange notion since there is never a vacuum in government from the time a head of state takes the oath of office to the moment a successor takes the oath of office and assumes the stewardship of state affairs.

Fortunately for Kenya, the trio of Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and Ms Waiguru have a common background steeped in unflattering probity of character that makes their self-styled attempt at whistleblowing hardly credible.

The three are the least credible choices for the role of champions of integrity, which they purported to play.

First of all, Mr Mudavadi lives under the dark shadow of the as-yet unresolved probity questions over his role in the infamous Goldenberg scam that cost the taxpayers billions of shillings when he was Finance minister in the early 90s.

The scam involved a massive compensation scheme by the Central Bank and the Treasury for purported gold exports by Goldenberg International, whose public face was the notorious Kamlesh Pattni, but whose backers and beneficiaries included senior state bureaucrats and political players in the Kanu regime.

Anglo Leasing

It is also important to recall that Mudavadi was Cabinet minister for Transport and Communications in the period when the infamous Anglo Leasing scam, which revolved around purported credit financing for communications and forensic technology, was cooked, and whose adverse impacts the country is still smarting from.

As for senior lawyer and former minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Moses Wetang’ula, the attempt to sell Kenya’s embassy in Tokyo under his watch still stinks to high heavens.

Ms Waiguru stood at the Kenya Kwanza press conference to pitch for her team’s political mileage in Mombasa, Lamu, Naivasha and Kisumu on the basis of the sensational allegations.

Integrity

Allegations made against her at the National Youth Service (NYS) training programmes during her tenure as CS for Devolution between 2013 and 2016 are still fresh in Kenyans’ minds.

Even if the Kenya Kwanza brigade had a genuine case, Ms Waiguru would make a poor champion for integrity advocacy given her association with the high-profile NYS graft investigations whose prosecutions are still going on in courts.

Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and Waiguru’s low credibility ratings in integrity matters make them a poor specimen to champion a cause like they attempted to fabricate.