Kenya Kwanza can still rebuild our confidence

The Kenya Kwanza government had a unique opportunity to take power with a moral high ground. Then Deputy President William Ruto had been shunned by his boss, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, for their entire second term together. It was brutal to watch, but as fate would have it, this popularised him greatly and made a majority of Kenyans fiercely protective of him. They wanted to see him get through the turmoil and succeed.

Fast forward and the Finance Bill 2023 has been assented into law (even though there is a court order temporarily stopping its implementation). There is much worry here and there. The Kenya Kwanza administration has turned a corner and the bottom-up model now seems like a mirage.

The government needs to lean on the moral high ground that got it into power. An opportunity was missed at the beginning. For just as our president was rising from the ashes like the proverbial phoenix, he should have done so while flying high the flag of Chapter Six of our Constitution. A leadership that had cost him so much psychologically earned him the right to be methodical in picking his Cabinet and the style of leadership he wanted his victory associated with. It is still very early in his term of office and I believe he can still accomplish this.

Special powers

Ancient Chinese mythology tells a tale of the Eight Immortals. They were legendary heroes who fought for justice and vanquished evil. Each immortal represented different factions of society and had their own special powers. While the eight were on a journey they were faced with the challenge of crossing an ocean. Their leader told them to all use their powers together for the common objective instead of riding on clouds as was common in mythology. They did exactly that and were successful. This folklore has been used over centuries to inspire great leadership for the advancement of society. These eight individuals were considered immortal because they possessed powers that, when used together, could accomplish the impossible. Our President most certainly has the capacity to lead such a legendary group to elevate this nation. Carefully selected Kenyans to scale unimaginable heights. We saw the good it did Singapore.

Kenyans greatly desire to see a higher ethical standard for all State officials — both professionally and personally. Some of the episodes we are witnessing fall short of this and it appears that we have forgotten from whence this power bestowed on this government came from. I speak not of Chapter One of our Constitution, but of divine authority.

We need to disembark from this journey of cognitive dissonance and take a keen interest in the implementation of Articles 75(1), 76 and 77 of our Constitution that set out conduct, financial probity and restriction of activities of a state officer.

As we tighten our belts to reduce spending, our government would do us proud to show us they have our backs by rooting out evil, even if only for the sake of the expectations of those that prayed for the President across that finish line.