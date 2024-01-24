Kenya is now a fertile ground for impact investors

Traditionally, transaction and investment advisory in Kenya has always focused on maximising returns, often with little regard for environmental or social consequences. Coal investments, deforestation-driven agriculture, water-guzzling industries – these were accepted norms, chased for their immediate financial allure.

While financial gains are undoubtedly crucial, the world is now waking up to the fact that investments can be a force for positive change. It is time to rewrite the investment stories as climate change, resource depletion, and social inequities are no longer distant threats.

A new narrative is needed to focus on investing in businesses that create positive environmental and social impact alongside financial returns.

While the environmental, social, and governance factors can be the compass for this new frontier, we must find ways to incorporate responsible and impactful financial decision-making.

We should seek to vet potential investments for their environmental footprint, community engagement, and responsible governance practices. This will ensure financial viability and alignment with Vision 2030 and sustainability goals.

Kenya is fertile ground for impact investors and a sustainable investment goldmine. We have climate-resilient infrastructures, renewable energy projects dotting the landscape, sustainable agriculture initiatives empowering rural communities, and innovative water management solutions offering lucrative opportunities with tangible social and environmental benefits.

It is up to advisors such as Finaltus, who deeply understand the Kenyan market, to help investors navigate this landscape, identifying high-impact ventures that align with their financial goals and societal values. Furthermore, the recent Africa Climate Summit marked a turning point for the sub-Saharan Africa region.

The nearly $26 billion in commitments made from public and private sectors, multilateral development banks, philanthropic foundations, and other development financing community partners signifies a resounding endorsement of the region's readiness for sustainable investments.

While substantial, these commitments underscore the need for accountability. It is not enough to “invest green”. We must walk the talk and be accountable by employing rigorous impact measurement methodologies, tracking environmental footprints, social upliftment metrics, and economic outcomes.

This level of transparency will ensure that potential clients invest with purpose and measure the real-world impact of their choices. To remain sub-Saharan Africa’s economic powerhouse, Kenya must seek to bridge the gap between economic growth and environmental well-being. It demands seeking a new breed of investors – those who seek profit with a purpose. In conclusion, sustainable investing is not just a trend but a fundamental shift in how we approach financial decisions.

Mr Kamau is a partner at Finaltus, an investment and transaction advisory firm




