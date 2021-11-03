Kenya in right direction on mitigating effects of climate change

Uhuru Kenyatta Scotland

President Uhuru Kenyatta on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Selina Chiteri

student

Having been halted due to Covid-19 pandemic, the climate change discussion is back to the fore, and this time round the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow Scotland.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.