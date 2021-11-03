Kenya in right direction on mitigating effects of climate change

Having been halted due to Covid-19 pandemic, the climate change discussion is back to the fore, and this time round the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow Scotland.

The conference is aligning discussions towards countries taking collective action to address climate change. President Uhuru Kenyatta has already taken an active role in engaging leaders through the Glants Club where he is a member alongside other African presidents.

As a collective responsibility, discussions have revolved on Africa's current role when it comes to the current crisis of climate change because of its global importance in protecting the continent's carbon-rich natural landscape.

Such an approach translates to every country making its due contribution in reversing the effects through effective climate action. Kenya has a role to play in addressing the crisis whose effects have already been felt in its entirety through drought, floods, and even locust invasion.

President Kenyatta has been keen on ensuring the country is making contributions in tackling climate change and such steps should be emulated by other African countries.

Forest cover

In the quest to take climate action in Kenya, top of the agenda has been to halt and reverse forest loss in the country. According to the UN FAO, Kenya's forest coverage accounts for 6.1 per cent.

With the President noting the country's forest cover was still low, boosting the forest cover was of due importance, with the President affirming that the government was targeting to plant 1.8 billion trees by 2022.

The country seeks to restore forest cover by 10 per cent. Increasing forest coverage is critical in sustaining forest ecosystems. Among the ecosystems which stand out is the Mau Forest which is a critical water catchment area.

Two other major forest ecosystems in Kenya include the Cherangany- Elgeyo Hills ecosystem and the Mount Elgon ecosystem which have for years been ravaged by deforestation.

Through the massive tree planting project, President Kenyatta has spearheaded several tree-planting initiatives to preserve biodiversity. Such has been through initiating a National Tree Planting Day, encouraging corporates, other groups and the general public to PLANT trees.

As forest resources in Kenya contribute significantly to the natural resource-based economic production and consumption activities, key economic sectors underpinned include agriculture, horticulture, tourism, wildlife and energy, which indicate the country's co-dependence to the natural resource.

Gas emissions

Dwelling on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, President Kenyatta recently showcased Kenya's successes in the development of renewable energy, and the use of technology to adapt and mitigate climate change. Kenya is targeting a 32 per cent reduction by year 2030 against the Business as Usual (BAU) scenario which is on a backdrop plan of fully moving to renewable energy by the year 2050 according to its Greenhouse Gas Emission Strategy (LTS) for 2050.

In a gradual but progressive undertaking, the country is already a pioneer of geothermal energy in Africa that presents huge investment opportunities across the technology value chain. The country is also the first African country to pass the Climate Change Act in 2016 thus securing a regulatory action towards response to climate change.

Furthermore, the Lake Turkana Wind power installation has also set in as a solution to offering clean energy to rural communities. Other solutions for clean energy have seen Kenya lead in Sub-Saharan Africa in developing and distributing clean cook stoves that offer clean domestic energy to households, being part of climate mitigation plans. Such efforts can be well emulated by other countries which would arguably ensure a collective effort towards climate mitigation.

Kenya has also managed to secure financing of climate mitigation and adaptation actions, some of which include a financing agreement worth Sh16 billion from the World Bank that focuses on strengthening local resilience to the impact of climate change and will run under the new Financing Locally–Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) Program.

Secured in October 2021, this will greatly facilitate adoption of the innovative participation, climate information, demand-driven capacity building and monitoring and evaluation of climate change actions.

Under a project funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and implementing partners, the country in early March of 2021 was able to launch a USD$34 million project to tackle the effects of climate change where 620000 people in 11 countries would be assisted and 500,000 hectares of degraded range lands restored.

Such funding offers impetus for action and is also a boost on past funding initiatives that have facilitated progressive development of projects dedicated for climate change mitigation.