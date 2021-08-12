Time to walk the talk: Kenya government must fund local health research

“He who pays the piper, calls the tune.” In the same way, whoever funds research and development defines the agenda. Countries such as Kenya that are significantly dependent on external donor funds for local health research do not have true autonomy over their research agenda.

Kenya’s overreliance on external donor funding means that these donors are not only at liberty to fund projects that address their own interests, but that they do so on their own terms.

Kenyan, and indeed African, policymakers and legislators need to prioritise funding for scientific research, and specifically health research. It will not only ensure autonomy, but it will save lives.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent inequity in vaccine rollout have highlighted the importance of such investment. This vaccine nationalism (the ‘every country for itself’ approach) has prioritised Western countries, leaving a majority in Africa and other low-income countries without life-saving vaccines.

At present, more than 80 percent of the doses have gone to people in high-income and upper-middle-income countries. Only 1 percent of people in low-income countries (LIC) – predominantly in Africa - have been given at least one dose. The majority in the poorest countries will need to wait at least another two years before they are vaccinated against Covid-19, potentially resulting in millions of preventable deaths.

Own vaccines

What if Africa had a strong infrastructure in place to develop, manufacture and distribute its own vaccines? How many lives could be saved if Africans had quicker access to vaccines? Consistent investment in health and biomedical research will ensure that Africa is well-positioned to adequately handle future pandemics and other emergent global health threats.

For Kenya, the legal frameworks and policies to identify health research priorities, and the mandate for related funding, already exist. However, Kenya is falling far short of its commitments. According to the 2013 Science, Technology and Innovation Act, 2 percent of the country’s GDP should go to the National Research Fund (NRF) each year.

From NRF, a portion of not less than 30 percent should go into health research as per the 2017 Health Act. However, only about 0.8 percent of Kenya’s GDP is spent on research. This falls short of the 2006 commitments by African Union member countries to spend 1 percent of their GDP on research and development.

As a Kenyan health researcher, I know the commitment and drive of local health researchers to solve the health challenges of both Kenya and the continent. Beyond commitment, there is a wealth of expertise and knowledge to solve these health challenges, an achievable task, but only with the appropriate fiscal support.

More sustainable impact

The government has done well inviting health researchers and scientists to the table to discuss the country’s pandemic response. However, matching this with a robust investment in the country’s health research will ensure a more sustainable impact.

It is time to move from well-worded policy documents to investment in resources. This will also ensure that Kenya – in keeping with the 2017 Health Act - is able to autonomously shape her own health and research agenda and define priorities based on the country’s needs.

More recently, the need for African governments to invest in their countries’ health research was demonstrated by the unprecedented funding cuts by UK Research and Innovation (Ukri) following the British government’s decision to reduce funds available for Official Development Assistance (ODA) in March 2021.

This decision adversely affected many African researchers. It led not only to the cancellation of future award schemes, but a reduction of already awarded research grants. Beyond the impact on the research work, the latter had a direct impact on the livelihoods of Kenyan and African researchers. I was one such affected local researcher.

The lack of local investment in health research is also a major contributor to the country’s brain drain. Kenyan scientists and researchers opt to migrate to high-income countries where funding for research is more readily available.

Losing skilled academics

According to the African Union Development Agency, several African countries are losing skilled academics, scientists, medical doctors and nurses to developed countries. This adversely impacts the continent’s socio-economic development and growth aspirations.

Whilst some might suggest there are insufficient state funds to support local health research, recent events suggest otherwise. At a time when the country is reeling from both the economic and health effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya’s President acceded to a request by members of county assemblies for car grants, totalling Sh4.5 billion ($42 million).

This is in addition to existing car grants that members of the Senate and the National Assembly already enjoy. This suggests that the greater issue is lack of prioritisation rather than a lack of resources.

Africa-led approaches

The groundwork to accelerate Kenyan and African health research capacity has already been set through innovative Africa-led approaches. One such example is the Alliance for Accelerating Excellence in Science in Africa (AESA) whose mission is to shift the centre of gravity for African science to Africa, as well as build African research capacity.

Without such collaborative efforts, health researchers in low and lower middle-income countries would not be able to undertake their work. Nonetheless, many of these initiatives are still predominantly (if not entirely) funded by funders in the global north.

It is time for African governments to honour the commitments made towards funding health and scientific research. For Kenya, it begins with honouring the mandate of the National Research Fund. If there is one lesson African policymakers must learn from the current global pandemic, it is that the cost of inaction when it comes to health research funding is simply too high.

It means the inability to access life-saving vaccines for their citizens as a result of vaccine apartheid. It means difficulty in responding to pandemics, resulting in citizens’ deaths. Above all, it means being at the behest of the ‘piper-payer’.