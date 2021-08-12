Time to walk the talk: Kenya government must fund local health research

Kenyan, and indeed African, policymakers and legislators need to prioritise funding for scientific research, and specifically health research.

By  Kui Muraya

Senior gender and health systems research fellow

Kemri-Wellcome Trust Research Programme

“He who pays the piper, calls the tune.” In the same way, whoever funds research and development defines the agenda. Countries such as Kenya that are significantly dependent on external donor funds for local health research do not have true autonomy over their research agenda.

