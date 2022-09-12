Kenya can do a lot more under new President

Dear Mr President. Congratulations! Kenya has just completed one of the world’s most complex elections and dealt with subsequent disputes peacefully and constructively. This is a testament that the people of Kenya have faith in their institutions, in the rule of law and in the country’s democracy.

Notably, this past election cycle saw an unprecedented number of women on the ballot, which is a testament to Kenya’s leadership in this area. We congratulate all the women who were successful in their pursuit of office—seven governors, three senators, 29 Members of Parliament and 47 Woman Representatives, as well as around 100 Members of the County Assembly spread across the country.

In 2010, Kenyans took a significant step forward by passing a Constitution that recognises equal rights and opportunities for men, women, youth, people living with disabilities and other marginalised groups. There are not many countries that have instituted a mandatory two-thirds gender rule in the political relations between the genders.

Canada is very proud to work with Kenya on women’s political empowerment and the resulting societal dividend. Canadians have supported Kenya to increase the political participation of its women. Mr President, you may know that, after creating his first Cabinet, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked why it was comprised equally of men and women. “Because it’s 2015” was his response.

Gender equality

We know that Kenya can do more. Because it’s 2022. Despite these incredible wins for gender equality, Kenyan women are still far from achieving the bare minimum of 33 per cent representation enshrined in the Constitution.

During the pre-election period, Canada and other partners interacted with quite a number of women candidates to hear the challenges they faced in their quest for political relevance—physical violence and online harassment, unfair and unequal media coverage, insufficient funds and even persistent voter prejudice on the ability or suitability of women to hold public office, to name a few. While significant, these challenges are not unsurmountable and Canada stands ready to assist you and your administration to overcome barriers to equal participation.

Mr President, as you begin your term and lay out the road ahead, I know your plate will be quite full. However, I know from my own country’s experience the profound role the pursuit of gender equality plays in a country’s development. Kenya has made tremendous progress in this area and has become a better country for it. A focus on advancing this agenda early in your administration will, no doubt, reap benefits for generations.

Congratulations, once again, President William Ruto. We look forward to working with you.