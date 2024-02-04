Kenya, Burundi slowing key Nile Basin agenda

The leadership of Kenya and Burundi are sitting in between efforts to transform the Nile Basin because of their reluctance to ratify the Nile Basin Co-operative Framework Agreement (CFA) meant to establish the Nile Basin Commission.

While other countries have been open and made their positions known, the two countries continue playing hide and seek on the matter, escalating mistrust and political suspicion within the region.

This is slowing down efforts being made to increase investments in the existing transboundary resources for the benefit of the region..

Save for Egpty that has publicly expressed its opposition to transformation of the Nile Basin Initiative into full commission with legal mandate to facilitate co-operation in the region, and Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda that have ratified the treaty, Kenya and Burundi remain cagey and evasive on the matter even after signing the 2010 Cooperative Framework Agreement to enable the finalisation of the exercise.

The process cannot remain in limbo forever, and hard decisions must be made to enable co-ordinated and legal utilisation of the water resources in the Nile Basin equitably and sustainably among the 10 countries in the basin.

The four countries that already signed the CFA and ratified the treaty have expressed frustrations at the reluctance by Kenya and Burundi to ratify the treaty even after their Cabinets’ and Parliaments’ approval some years back. Egypt has raised concerns about some articles that need relook though in real sense they seem to have shifted their focus elsewhere.

Concerns have been raised about the Nile Water Treaty of 1929, which gave Egypt the right to veto upstream projects.

It is noted that this could interfere with the flow of the Nile, hence new co-operative arrangements are need for the 10 countries to equally benefit from the River, and indeed development of the current CFA, seems to be the only momentum to finalise the process yet is dying a natural death.

Leadership is required, and away from the hydro politics on the same, we need honest hydro diplomacy to allow the establishment of the Nile Basin Commission. It is worrying and quite unlike Kenya to take such long time in moving the process of the ratification of such an important treaty that stands to benefit its people.

Kenya is represented at the Council of Minister, and if it has irreconcilable opposition to the CFA in its current form, or has issues with the other 10 Nile basin countries, Nairobi should raise the matter or pursue its differences outside the current efforts to establish the Nile basin Commission.

Since 1948, for avoidance of doubt, 295 international water agreements have successfully been negotiated and signed, leading to a drop in conflicts over water resources. Unless the framework is finalised, the potential for water related conflicts are real and inevitable.

This is necessary because water is a transboundary, trans sectoral and transgenerational resource that ensures sustainability, and the political and technical goodwill is vital in securing a water secure world.

The 45 Articles CFA notes that once established, the Commission shall serve as an institutional framework for co-operation among Nile Basin States in the use, development, protection, conservation and management of the Nile River Basin and its waters.

Upon the entry into force of this Framework the Commission shall succeed to all rights, obligations, and assets of the Nile Basin Initiative .



