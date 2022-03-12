Kenya’s bodaboda menace and the making of a thuggish society

Impounded motorbikes

Impounded motorbikes at the Central Police Station in Nairobi on March 8, 2022 following a crackdown following on errant riders.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Tee Ngugi

What you need to know:

  • We undress women in public for wearing short hemlines, yet elect thieves.
  • We hire thugs to intimidate or attack our opponents.

The physical and sexual assault of a woman motorist by boda-boda riders this week was not an aberration. The fact that it took place in broad light on a main thoroughfare, with crowds going about their business, points to a gradual making of a thuggish society.

