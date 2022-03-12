Kenya’s bodaboda menace and the making of a thuggish society

The physical and sexual assault of a woman motorist by boda-boda riders this week was not an aberration. The fact that it took place in broad light on a main thoroughfare, with crowds going about their business, points to a gradual making of a thuggish society.

In an essay on the processes by which independence leaders like Kwame Nkrumah made themselves into demigods and monarchs, Ali Mazrui writes about the “sacralisation” (making sacred) and “royalisation” (making royal) of political authority. In the spirit of Mazrui, we can say that the boda-boda incident indicates a “thuggerisation” of the Kenyan society. We can define this as the use of thuggery to acquire wealth, redress real or perceived grievances, or win and retain political power.

The slide towards a thuggish society can be seen in many moments and habits. We undress women in public for wearing short hemlines, yet elect thieves. We hire thugs to intimidate or attack our opponents. A senator can be caught on camera throwing stones at opponents, and in the morning be on a TV show debating the state of the nation.

The most popular politicians are not the conscientious debaters or those with transformative ideas, but stone throwers, thieves and hate mongers. Politicians can kill or maim, but still clinch coveted political party positions.

When we have family land disputes we pick up machetes. When we have county border disputes, we reach for AK-47s. We steal Covid-19 funds, children’s school fields, hospital lands and vandalise critical infrastructure.

Thuggish culture

The other day, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi revealed that the list of those who have stolen public land reads like the “who-is-who” in government. Nairobi, under a former governor, even institutionalised thuggery. Residents watched in horror as a city with such lofty ambitions began to resemble a bad sequel to the American gangster movie, Boys in the Hood.

And in a survey, young people said they would participate in corruption if given a chance. In other regions of the world, people get ahead by merit. Increasingly in Kenya, we get ahead through thuggery.

The boda-boda menace, therefore, has a context which we have tolerated and encouraged; a thuggish culture. So with no sense that their behaviour is outside the norm, boda-boda riders burn vehicles or attempt to lynch motorists. They ride on pavements, overtake on the left, even when a motorist has indicated they are turning left. They cut in front of motorists.

On one-way streets, they ride against the traffic. At intersections, they are like bees, zigzagging, zooming past, honking, hurling abuses, especially at women. Figures from the ironically named National Transport and Safety Authority confirm that our streets are deadlier than warfields.

Rwanda has managed to tame its boda sector by two simultaneous processes. Firstly, they strictly enforce traffic laws. They do this consistently, not just when accidents happen. Secondly, the enforcement of the law happens within a context of societal transformation.

Cultural revolution

Rwanda has reinvented itself from the country of the 1994 genocide into a model of social responsibility. The country has transformed from being the most dangerous on earth into one of the safest. They have come from being one of the most corrupt countries in the world into one of the least corrupt. They have achieved gender parity even at the level of parliamentary representation.

Their government services are efficient and equitable. All citizens are required to behave in a socially responsible manner. In effect, Rwanda has undergone a cultural revolution. So a boda-boda rider will exercise self-regulation because bad behaviour is not only harshly sanctioned but is also frowned upon by the society.

The Kenya government must take a hardline stance against boda-boda terrorism. First, all those involved in the latest barbaric act must be brought to harsh justice. Then the boda sector must be totally overhauled. Secondly, and crucially, we must begin a process of transforming ourselves from a cutthroat, thieving and thuggish society into a more socially responsible one.

We must remember that the ‘Narco’ states of Latin America where thugs run parallel administrations did not mushroom overnight. They happened gradually.

Today, taming thuggery in those countries has proved difficult because it is deeply rooted in society. If citizens of those countries had their way, they would all flee to Canada or America, and abandon ‘thugland’ to thugs. Kenya can choose to reinvent itself , or we, too, will soon be fleeing to Europe on rickety boats and abandoning what will have become ‘thugland’ to thugs.