Kenya back on Grey List: The cure?

Ten years later, Kenya makes a swift return to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List in 2024.

This follows the Mutual Evaluation by its peers that identified strategic deficiencies in combating money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing, thus designated as a jurisdiction under increased monitoring.

Deficiencies in the anti-money laundering framework have made it vulnerable to illicit financial flows (IFFs) with illicit funds leaving and being laundered here.

This is awkward for a country that, in 2023, took the helm of the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (EASAAMLG). The listing is a reputational risk and erodes its standing in regional and global financial markets.

The numerous shortages include deficiencies in implementing preventive measures against money laundering with respect to collaboration of the private and public sector; inability to successfully investigate and prosecute money laundering offences; and weak supervision of designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs), such as lawyers and also virtual assets service providers.

Financial intelligence unit

Others are shortcomings in collection of beneficial ownership information; ineffective utility of financial intelligence — including investigations, prosecution and sanctions; and revising provisions for not-for-profits or non-governmental organisations to ensure it’s risk-based.

This demonstrates strategic deficiencies in both regulation from emerging areas (like virtual assets) and poor execution of mandates by agencies such as the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC), which is Kenya’s financial intelligence unit, an independent body whose principal objective is to assist in the identification of the proceeds of crime and combating money laundering.

Notably, some of the gaps point at regulating enablers such as DNFBPs, particularly lawyers, pivotal in transactions. Virtual assets service providers pose a particular threat as they are largely unregulated.

Deficiencies in information collection and utilisation by mandated institutions to curb money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing should be rectified by inter-agency cooperation, like capacity to tackle complex cases.

These deficits raise questions on political will and institutional capacity with respect to technical abilities, resourcing and ability to act.

Passed legislative reforms

Sustained political will and momentum are essential so that Kenya can deliver long-term results and fully address the identified shortcomings that undermine resource mobilisation and development objectives.

Studies show that countries that are grey-listed experience a myriad of effects, including a decline in foreign aid and investments and, thus, drop in capital flows.

With Kenya needing to balance its trade deficit and reduce the debt burden, the listing is likely to elicit deeper scrutiny by international financial institutions and foreign banks, leading to process delays and higher transaction costs.

Stricter requirements for adherence to anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing regulations means higher compliance costs for financial institutions, businesses and individuals and cost of doing business.

Kenya has, however, passed a number of legislative reforms, including the AML/CFT (Amendment) Act, 2023, which provides for reduced reporting timelines, increased reporting obligations on the beneficial owner and recognition of lawyers as DNFBPs.

High debt distress

These should be fully implemented alongside enhanced measures to investigate, prosecute and deter money laundering and terrorism financing.

It is prudent that Kenya takes restorative steps to exit the grey list, resisting approaching the action plan as a “check box” exercise but also mitigate serious vulnerabilities to IFFs.

The failure pf institutions to execute their mandate has a spillover effect on the broader country, especially given its status as being at risk of high debt distress — meaning further shocks to the economy will continue to hurt the most vulnerable in society.

The government should also not use the opportunity to revise the regulation of NGOs to clamp down on the civic space but, instead, move swiftly to operationalise the Public Benefit Organisations (PBO) Act.

It is important to safeguard and promote NGOs and other independent oversight institutions that hold the government to account.

Ms Masinde is the executive director of Transparency International Kenya. Mr Mwanyumba is the Transparency International Africa’s regional advocacy coordinator and regional advisor — Southern Africa. @TIKenya