Kenya a project headed in the right direction

Kenya is in the midst of a remarkable transformation that holds the promise of unlocking its full economic potential and driving social progress.

This shift is defined by a move away from traditional organisational structures toward a more flexible and adaptive approach to work, where projects take center stage as the primary units of value creation and delivery. This transformation is commonly referred to as the “project economy”.

While the concept of the project economy is not new, it has gained significant momentum in recent years, driven by the challenges and opportunities presented by a rapidly changing world. Factors such as climate change, digital disruption, demographic shifts, and geopolitical tensions demand agility, innovation, collaboration, and responsiveness from both organisations and individuals.

Projects, as endeavors producing unique outcomes, often involving multiple stakeholders and cross-functional teams, are ideally suited to meet these evolving needs.

Projects enable organisations to align their strategies with their operations, delivering value to customers and society at large. Kenya has wholeheartedly embraced this project-centric approach as it strives to achieve its Vision 2030 development strategy, with its goals of accelerating sustainable growth, reducing inequality, and managing resource scarcity.

Kenya has embarked on a series of ambitious projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway, the National Housing Project, the Nairobi Expressway, the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor, the Konza Technopolis, and the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project among others.

These initiatives are poised to enhance Kenya’s infrastructure, connectivity, innovation, and energy security while generating job opportunities for millions of Kenyans.

The World Bank forecasts Kenya’s economy to grow by five per cent in 2023, with an acceleration to 5.2 per cent in 2024 and 5.3 per cent in 2025. This growth will be underpinned by favorable weather conditions and resilient private investment.

Within the project economy, sectors such as education, hotels and accommodation, and transportation are set to strengthen, providing additional impetus to Kenya’s economic resurgence.

Nonetheless, Kenya faces a set of challenges within the project economy. These include slow public investment, fiscal consolidation efforts, higher electricity tariffs, a tight monetary policy stance, and vulnerability to global commodity price fluctuations.

These factors present hurdles to Kenya's economic recovery and project performance. Furthermore, Kenya must address social and environmental issues arising from its projects, such as land acquisition, resettlement, compensation, environmental impact assessment, stakeholder engagement, and governance.

To overcome these challenges and maximise the benefits of the project economy, Kenya must invest in its human capital and project management capabilities.

Developing a skilled and diverse workforce capable of adapting to changing project requirements is essential. Adopting best practices and standards in project management is equally critical to ensuring efficiency, effectiveness, accountability, transparency, and sustainability.

The project economy is neither a passing fad nor a mere buzzword; it is an undeniable reality reshaping the world of work and creating fresh opportunities for economic development and social transformation.

Kenya finds itself in a prime position to seize this opportunity and emerge as a leader in the project economy.



