Keeping children in school takes much more than paying levies

students

Students walk home after classes at Nyerere road in Mombasa on March 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit Nation Media Group

By  Caroline Wekulloo

research scientist

Masinde Muliro University

The school completion rate has emerged as one of the most pressing issues facing education in Kenya. Only 58 per cent of pupils enrolled in the first year complete primary school. This proportion falls as they advance to higher levels. Even fewer complete secondary school.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.