Keeping children in school takes much more than paying levies

The school completion rate has emerged as one of the most pressing issues facing education in Kenya. Only 58 per cent of pupils enrolled in the first year complete primary school. This proportion falls as they advance to higher levels. Even fewer complete secondary school.

Leaving school early is associated with educational deficiencies that are likely to limit students’ social, financial and psychological achievement throughout their lives. Over time, this adds to the inequalities in society.

Low retention and completion rates are also likely to cost Kenya scarce resources, challenge its effort to achieve universal primary education and impair development.

In 2003, the government introduced free primary education. The twin aims were realising the UN millennium development goals of Universal Primary Education by 2005 and Education for All by 2015. Under the free primary education programme, all learners are to access education without discrimination.

Completion rates

Whereas the government abolished tuition fees, parents or guardians are required to meet other costs such as uniform, school meals, boarding, and transport. In spite of the government’s efforts to improve the access and completion rates, bridging the gap between intent and reality remains a challenge.

Given the consequences for individuals and the society, it is crucial that institutional leaders, policymakers and educators understand why children leave or stay in school.

The contributing factors vary from context to context, as numerous studies have revealed. They can include personal, family, school quality, economic and environmental reasons.

Just as dropping out of school is a process, so is a student’s journey to completion. It is one that requires early interventions. No single factor can account for students’ persistence; they interplay at different levels to influence the decision to continue or drop out.