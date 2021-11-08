Keep disabled women healthy

Persons with disabilities (PWDs) constitute 15 per cent of the world’s population, 80 per cent in low- and middle-income countries. Some 13 per cent of Kenyans have a form of disability.

The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, ratified by Kenya, guarantees PWDs the same level of right to access quality and affordable healthcare, including sexual and reproductive health services. That is echoed by the Constitution. But despite the legal and policy frameworks, PWDs struggle to access health services. In most low- and middle-income countries, maternal healthcare has been structured to meet the needs of able-bodied women, neglecting the special needs of women with walking disabilities, adding to barriers.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, maternal mortality is 546 per 100,000 live births yet Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) aim at under 70 by 2030. Kenya has cut the rate from 438 in 2011 to 336 as more pregnant women attend four or more antenatal care visits.

Maternal health

Most efforts to improve maternal health outcomes in Kenya have focused on improving access and quality of care for women, without regard for the special needs of marginalised populations such as teenage mothers and women with disabilities. They also require better maternal health services.

Women with disabilities also have needs — including psychosocial and personal; mobility-related and health facility-related. There is a need for more sensitisation to counter stigmatisation and educate the public about the special needs of such women. Decision-makers must explore, innovate and put in place mechanisms to meet their special needs.

Healthcare providers and policymakers should dedicate more time and resources to training health workers so that they can provide services responsive to the needs of these women. They should provide appropriate infrastructure in health facilities.