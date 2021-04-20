KCPE show by public schools proves point

Diana Mkanganga Mwaviswa

Diana Mkanganga Mwaviswa who scored 414 marks to emerge the top candidate at Ganjoni Primary School in the 2020 KCPE is carried shoulder high by jubilant parents and teachers on April 16, 2021.


 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Pascal Mwandambo

Freelance journalist, blogger and publisher

What you need to know:

  • It is a wake-up call to education policymakers to do soul searching on where the rain started to beat our public schools.
  • The Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the education sector and some private schools have been major casualties.

The recently released results of the first KCPE examination after the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought out a sterling performance by public schools, should serve to restore confidence in these institutions.

