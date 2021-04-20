KCPE show by public schools proves point

The recently released results of the first KCPE examination after the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought out a sterling performance by public schools, should serve to restore confidence in these institutions.

For those of us who went to school when private schools were not yet born, this can only be welcomed with a sense of nostalgia. It is also a wake-up call to education policymakers to do soul searching on where the rain started to beat our public schools to a point where they were seen as mediocre and a preserve of the poor.

Granted, private schools came in handy to fill the yawning gap in student enrollment and offered a welcome reprieve to parents who wanted quality education for their children.

With the ever-increasing student populations, public schools, most of which suffered a serious shortage of facilities and infrastructure, became the underdogs of the education sector as parents took their children to private schools.

But with time private schools turned into business ventures, a do-or-die competition for the best academic results, which was used as a bait to lure learners and increase their funding.

Emerging challenges

The private schools model as initially envisaged was obliterated and raw greed among the owners witnessed, cut-throat competition to get the best grades even using unorthodox means.

Even some trained teachers with TSC numbers were lured with better pay to teach in private schools, denying public schools the workforce.

The Covid-19 pandemic has, however, badly affected the education sector and some private schools have been major casualties. Starved of funds as learning remained in limbo, most of the private entities have been forced to close shop or drastically scale down their operations.

On the other hand, all is not lost. The pandemic is an eye opener on how to address emerging challenges in our education sector. Top among these is school infrastructure and staffing. But this remains a pipe dream to most schools.