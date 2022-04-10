KCPE candidates need our help to pick high school

From the look of things, learners are not properly advised by their teachers and parents before they select the secondary school they desire to join after they sit the KCPE examination. Many top scorers miss out on admission to their dream high school due to their poor choices.

Due to that, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned that some candidates won’t be admitted to the top schools. This was because this time round the process was fully automated. That is the reason the exercise was being conducted by the Ministry of Education, the Kenya National Examinations Council and ICT Authority in time to give parents enough time to prepare their children for Form One admission next month.

As can be expected, there was stiff competition for places in national schools with a reputation of good performance in the KCSE exam. It was for this reason that, last year, almost all the candidates had selected 15 schools some 1,578,741 times. And this year the same scenario was expected. That places thousands of candidates at a disadvantage.

Most selected

Nanyuki High School was the most selected institution with 154,524 boys applying for it. Pangani emerged the most preferred girls school with 124,982 selections. That shows the KCPE candidates were not properly guided on school selection. Despite their appeal to pupils, the top schools have the capacity to admit only about 5,570 learners.

However, in the 2021 cohort 11,857 candidates scored 400-428 marks and most of them hope to join a national school of their choice. But there are just 103 national schools with a combined capacity to accommodate 36,200 Form Ones. Prof Magoha nonetheless assured pupils—including those in informal settlements and far-flung villages—of equal, fair and just treatment across the board.

In the school placement exercise whose results are set to be announced today, the top 10 candidates (five boys and five girls) from every sub-county will be placed in the national schools they selected. Considering that we have 290 sub-counties, 2,900 learners will land their school.

National schools

This is not forgetting that vacancies in national schools will also be shared on a 50:50 ratio between learners from private schools (for the rich) and public schools (for the ordinary mwananchi). The news that top candidates from urban informal settlements will also join national schools through affirmative action is uplifting. But performers from areas with a high concentration of top marks might not be admitted to their first school of choice.

A student does not, however, have to go to those national schools to perform well in KCSE. There are other equally good schools without a big name. Although most of the students will end up in sub-county institutions, which are mostly day schools, candidates should be advised to select schools that are easy to commute to and from.