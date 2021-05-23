Kate Kiama: The feminism CJ Martha Koome taught us

Like many other Kenyans, I spent the past few weeks glued to the televised interviews for Chief Justice by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the subsequent vetting of the nominee by Parliament and her eventual swearing-in.

As a bystander, I was giddy throughout the process and for what felt like the long wait to hear whom the JSC had nominated and was saying my last Hail Mary’s during the special sitting of the National Assembly to debate the report on the nomination of Court of Appeal judge Martha Karambu Koome.

It felt surreal that, four months after Justice David Maraga retired as the CJ, Kenya would have its15th Chief Justice since Independence and, for the first time, that would be a woman.

The winds of change are most certainly blowing and being felt across the region. Justice Koome’s entry to the Supreme Court — and as its President to boot! — marks a dramatic end to the decade-long wait for the highest court in the land to comply with the constitutional two-thirds gender rule. It’s palpable what her nomination and appointment mean to not only the Judiciary but also to girls, women and the gender equality movement as well.

Feminist mentorship

One thread that became very evident in this process, however, is CJ Koome’s undeniable belief in mentorship. Showing up at her vetting with mentee in tow epitomises feminist mentorship. It also demonstrates the kind of leader that she is.

She’s not afraid to be vulnerable in front of her mentee; she not only guides but also intentionally opens spaces that would otherwise have been much harder to access, and she is willing to know, grow and go the mile with others around her.

Feminist mentorship acknowledges the power dynamic that is inherent in the mentor-mentee relationship and requires a special kind of self-awareness that was evident when Justice Koome asked her mentee to introduce herself in Parliament.

CJ Koome gracefully demonstrated to us what being a mentor really means. Hers is intersectional, intergenerational and authentic.