Kate Kiama: The feminism CJ Martha Koome taught us

Martha Koome

Lady Justice Martha Karambu Koome takes oath of office as the new Chief Justice of Kenya at State House, Nairobi, on May 21, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Kate Kiama

Director of programmes

She’s the First, a girl empowerment NGO

 Like many other Kenyans, I spent the past few weeks glued to the televised interviews for Chief Justice by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the subsequent vetting of the nominee by Parliament and her eventual swearing-in.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.