Kapedo: I accuse the State

The government has acted as if it is not to be blamed for the atrocities that have visited the people of Kapedo, in Turkana County, including the death of numerous security officers and civilians and disruption of social services.

The violence in Kapedo seems to primarily revolve around the unresolved boundary dispute that has pitted the neighbouring communities, each laying claim to the area that is rich in pasture, water, minerals and tourism. The other issues are secondary.

So how is the government responsible for this? One, despite several attempts, including a parliamentary committee fact-finding mission, it has been reluctant to use its legally mandated institutions and instruments to solve this problem.

Two, its unwillingness or inability to secure and properly govern this far-flung locality has created a security vacuum that has been filled by community armaments and bandits.

Tolerated impunity

A 2003 Security Research and Information Centre (SRIC) study put the arms in civilian hands in Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu, Baringo East (Tiaty) and Marakwet at more than 128,000 with many abused. Communities that were not initially armed have since taken the cue.

Three, it has tolerated impunity. The killers of 42 security officers in Baragoi in November 2012 and 21 others in November 2014 in Kasarani, Kapedo, roam freely, which has emboldened the bandits.

Four, subsequent post-Independence governments have neglected the troubled region. Probably those who missed schooling are the current cattle rustlers.

The conflict in Kapedo will not be resolved by deploying security officials on one side of the county boundary in the name of a security operation to flush out bandits and mop up illicit arms; opening up the region for investments and implementing a compulsory schooling programme will.

Early Christian missionaries in the region have published books and memoirs that could come in handy in addressing the incessant disputes.

Mr Pkalya, a conflict researcher, is co-author of ‘Conflict in Northern Kenya: A Focus on Internally Displaced Conflict Victims’. dpkalya@gmail.com.