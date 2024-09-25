Kanja right man to transform the police force

The confirmation of Douglas Kanja as the new Inspector-General of Police is a major boost in the fight against crime and restoration of public trust in the security sector. Mr Kanja, who takes over from Japhet Koome who resigned following the Gen Z-led protests, is the ideal person in the fight against crime considering that he has risen through the ranks.

His approval by Parliament and appointment by President William Ruto places him in a better position to fight crime and restore the glory of the police force in the eyes of the public. The IG has his job cut out, especially in dealing with the runway insecurity in northern Kenya. He is also expected to build morale among the police officers, enhance collaboration with the public in the fight against crime and uphold the rule of law. Further, cultivating harmonious relationships among different units will be vital in dealing with criminals.

The new IG is expected to be guided by the Constitution while executing his duties.

Retraining of the National Police Reservists (NPR) to empower them to supplement efforts by the police in the fight against cattle rustlers and bandits should also be among the top issues on Mr Kanja’s agenda. This will ensure that the NPR use the weapons responsibly and develop conducive working relationships with the communities.

Reforms

Also on his in-tray is the implementation of the reforms recommended by the task force led by former Chief Justice David Maraga. The implementation will be key to addressing challenges facing the force that hinder its ability to deal with crime. Bribery and other corrupt practices in the force will also require Mr Kanja’s attention.

The new IG has in the past demonstrated good interpersonal relationships not only in the force but also with other leaders as attested by Samburu West lawmaker Naisula Lesuuda.

“I had the honour of working closely with Mr. Douglas Kanja in 2021 during his tenure as the GSU Commandant, a time when Samburu West faced heightened insecurity. What impressed me was his hands-on approach; he personally visited the area, engaging with the local community to understand their challenges and concerns,” said the MP during Mr Kanja’s vetting.

This shows that the police force is likely to undergo tremendous transformation to become people-oriented.

Likewise, the public has a role to play in supporting the new IG by volunteering information that will empower the police to deal with criminal activities. This should start from the Nyumba Kumi level to the highest rank.

The war against crime and upholding the rule of law requires collaboration between the police and the public, and Mr Kanja needs to cultivate this as he takes up his new role.