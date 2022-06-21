Kananu, Badi doing well on environment

The joint efforts between Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General Mohamed Badi and Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda as they fight to restore the capital city’s lost glory is commendable. Last Friday, the two leaders posted fascinating information on what could be one of the biggest milestones, yet unsung.

NMS and the Nairobi City County government launched one of the best—and most ambitious—climate change action plan yet. The ceremony at City Hall was a culmination of several years of consultations, deliberations and research into the pursuit of optimal adaptation and mitigation strategies for curbing the dire effects of climate change.

“Nairobi Climate Action Plan 2020-2050” clearly defines measures such as adoption of an integrated municipal waste management system that is driven by the famous 3R concept, among others.

On the same day, NCC and NMS launched the Nairobi Air Quality Action Plan (2019-2023), a document that distinctively stands out in this side of Sub-Saharan Africa. Again, experts burnt the midnight oil in pursuit of capacity development for the county’s and national government officers to enable them to develop, implement and enforce better policy and regulatory frameworks for air quality management.

Quality of air

The quality of the air we breathe has an impact on our physical, psychological and social well-being yet not much is done about it in the African context.

NMS and NCC have installed air quality monitoring kits in strategic roundabouts that capture data on air contamination and relay the same in real time. It is a worthy starting point and could point at the possible diagnostics for our overall well-being and the health of our environment.

These are commendable efforts that must not go unnoticed. Not many African cities have come close to this. To other counties that are ambitious, and that truly care, take a leaf from the Nairobi environmental management book.



