Kagwanja missed the facts on Ethiopia

The opinion piece by Prof Peter Kagwanja in the August 22, 2021 edition of this newspaper (Only mediation can save Ethiopia from becoming the Yugoslavia of Africa) is not only factually incorrect but also utterly misleading.

The article, as sensational as it is, champions baseless claims that are based on misconstrued parallelism, which is factually and conceptually lacking. In a desperate attempt to draw parallelism with the former Yugoslav Republic, Prof Kagwanja, who also has lived in Ethiopia for several years, utterly failed to understand and properly portray the historical, socio-cultural, political and other relevant issues of a country of more than 110 million people that is considered the bastion of independence and triumph against all acts of occupation and colonialism.

Among other things, Ethiopia and its diverse people are historically known for their ethnolinguistic, cultural and religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence since time immemorial. Succumbing to fallacious arguments such as the People of Ethiopia being at each other’s throat in itself constitutes a gross misunderstanding of the matter, either wittingly or otherwise.

The author’s vain declaration of “Africa… facing a Rwanda-like déjà vu moment all over again” is indicative the author’s dearth of understanding of the proper history of Ethiopia, a country that enjoys longstanding, multifaceted diplomatic ties with its strategic partner, Kenya.

It is also surprising to witness the author’s deliberate omission of the November 4, 2020 incident in Ethiopian history (it is a day that marks the brazen and heinous attacks of the TPLF junta on the northern command of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF).

The law enforcement operations that were launched afterwards, we can’t emphasize this enough, are actions taken by the Federal Government to restore law and order in Tigray region as well as protect the constitutional order and the rule of law in Ethiopia.

Fallacious argument

Drawing an eschewed picture of Ethiopia as a country that “is teetering on the brink of an all-out civil war” also is another fallacious argument the author boldly put forward in spite of its fictitious nature. In this regard, it is of utmost importance that the author conduct painstaking inquiry into what really transpired.

As such, the war is against rogue elements that has been branded as terrorists by the Parliament, the highest law-making body of the Ethiopian government as well as the embodiment of the collective will and sovereignty of the Ethiopian people. It is not a civil war but a military campaign to free the People of Tigray from captivity and restore law and order in the region.

On the other hand, describing the Ethio-Eritrean Peace Deal that brought decades of a No War No Peace situation to an end as a “military pact with Eritrea’s Isaias Afwerki” is indicative of the author’s susceptibility to disparage the will and aspirations of the people of the two countries.

While fixated on a fault-finding mission, the author has failed to realise the fact that the Peace Deal has brought peace and order not only to the two countries but also the entire region. Interpreting Ethiopia’s internal affairs – political system – as “an authoritarian state trying to hew a nation out of more than 80 ethnic groups” in which the “rulers have imposed versions of repressive victor’s order” is a murky statement that needs proper clarification from the author.

While appreciating Prof Kagwanja’s concern on what is perfectly the purview of the Ethiopian State, it is highly regrettable to note that he advocates for a “mediation”. It makes us wonder why the author chose to succumb to a miscalculated, hyper-sensitised proposal such as this one, while he is perfectly aware of the fact that no country will ever negotiate with a terrorist entity that is hell-bent on destabilising the entire region even if it means its total annihilation.