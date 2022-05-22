Just what is the process of owning land in Kenya?

There are several questions surrounding land buying procedure in Kenya. Potential land owners grapple with the question of what to do before buying land, how long it takes and the procedure of buying land.

In Kenya, land is owned either by the government; county and national, individuals or groups.

Further, land is in three main categorizations; public, community and private land. In addition, the title deeds are in three categories; leasehold, freehold and sectional title deeds.

When it comes to buying land, you can follow this process for ease of transactions and transfer of a title deed.

The first step towards owning land in Kenya is identifying the piece of property that suits your desires.

When identifying the land consider location, size, soil type and amenities.

Find out the seller

You can either find land for sale from an individual, government, a group or a land selling company.

If you purchase from a company, check online reviews, testimonials and their way of doing business.

Obtain a land map

Visit your local land office and buy a map of the area you intend to buy land. You can also get this from a surveyor. The maps show exact locations and neighbourhoods.

Physically visit the land

After obtaining the land map go and see the land in person. When you see the land you can reliably see the amenities, the environment and the general state of the land.

Conduct a title deed search

After in person viewing of the land, go a step further and do title deed verification. This is what is commonly known as title deed search. This is done at Land Registries in counties.

You can do an online search or manual search. Either of the two is okay depending on where you are. Online searches are available for Nairobi through the ardhisasa platform. The rest of the areas the searches are manual.

A title deed search gives you the ability to establish the true landowners. It also helps you know whether they have all the necessary rights to transfer ownership of a plot for sale to you.

Do a land valuation

Land valuation is helps you determine the particular value of the land. You can contact a land valuer to help you ascertain the value of the land before a financial commitment.

Make payments

Once you are satisfied with searches and the costs, make payments. It is prudent you get proof of payment such as a receipt. Further, go a step further and ask if there are hidden costs that can make you pay more.

Sign the legal documents

Land is a tangible asset and a conveyancing lawyer will come in handy in the transactions. He or She will help proofread Offer Letter, Sale Agreement and Title Transfer document.

The documents are legal in nature and they protect your interests. Last on this document, ask for the duration title deed will take for processing.

Post purchase

After settling on all requirements, do a final search. This is to just confirm that the transfer to your name was duly done. This will help you ascertain that the land now reads your details.

Bottom line