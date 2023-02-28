Just a little nudge will put country on the fast digital superhighway

When President William Ruto announced that 80 per cent of government services will be provided online, that heralded a more fluid dispensation which will see people have public services at their fingertips.

The realisation of a digital superhighway will be an added impetus in ensuring a user-driven technology and, to a larger extent, demystifying government and its operations. The pace and the change at which the world is moving calls for a radical shift in how the government interacts, transacts and responds to the needs of the well-connected and ever-inquisitive population.

With the advent of digital services in 2014, the state has made strides in fully digitising key services, which creates bigger room for improvement. The opportunity presents ample latitude for a customer-centric creative design approach to enable humanity to access services within the shortest time possible.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, it is reported that eight out of every 10 people leveraged digital services with many reporting that their experiences online were better than the private sector, even with their elaborate structures. The onus is on the government and its partners to design agile and fool-proof systems with citizens in science, complete with the core principles of privacy and integrity.

Instructively, the world is quickly moving into invisible technology, which includes artificial intelligence (AI) that will proactively deliver services to customers even without request. It goes without saying that people’s needs and technology are intertwined. That, therefore, calls for tailor-made quality output to adequately fulfil the needs.

The e-Citizen portal has been a leading transformative light in making crucial government services accessible to the people through computers and mobile phones, using the internet. Because of their reliability, online services have significantly reduced the time spent moving to physical locations, unending bureaucracy and backlogs that breed corruption at government offices, as well as bountifully spiked revenues for the state.

At the touch of a button

Services such as applying for a driving licence, tax declaration, electronic health records, immigration services, birth certificates, parking fees and obtaining other crucial documents could be made accessible within milliseconds at the touch of a button.

Kenya, being an economic and technological hub in the region, prides itself to have a homegrown solution in the e-Citizen platform that has blazed the trail and steadily proved to be a paragon of cutting-edge tech wizardry.

The Ruto administration can get ahead by emulating other countries that have fully onboarded government services online. With a secure platform and internet penetration across the country, Kenya can join the rest of the countries on e-government, including Denmark, South Korea, Dubai, Estonia, Ecuador, Finland and Britain.

Manifestly, the cities like Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Meru, Nanyuki, Kisii and other burgeoning county headquarters can leverage technology to boost their revenues and compete on economic well-being with their international counterparts.

The disruptive change in the digital economy is cut-throat, such that countries that do not adapt or fail to move with the change lose out and are rendered obsolete.

Digitising government payments has far-reaching effects in accelerating the development of an inclusive digital payments ecosystem. Evidently, it eases service delivery to residents, provides additional revenue streams for service providers, enhances accountability and safeguards government revenue collections.

With the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy having its feet on the pedal, it must accelerate to see to it that the longer-term success of the digitisation initiative spearheaded by President Ruto, depends on the government’s deliberate efforts to ensure systems security and stability, well-packaged awareness campaigns, proactive and continuous improvements to the user experience.

Other strategies would be synergy through partnerships, stakeholder engagements with the private sector and multilateral development organisations central to e-government transformation.