Juneteenth, powerful symbol of struggle for freedom and equality

On June 19, American Embassies worldwide are closed to celebrate Juneteenth, commemorating the freedom of the last enslaved Africans in the State of Texas by Union Troops led by Major General Gordon Granger in 1865.

This monumental event marks America's second Independence Day. It affirms the radical idea proclaimed in the first independence in 1776 by Thomas Jefferson – that all men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Despite its significance, Juneteenth remains largely unknown in African countries, including Kenya. However, the United States' history of slavery, segregation, and racism has profoundly impacted the African diaspora globally. African countries, including Kenya, have largely overlooked the significance of Juneteenth in their struggles for freedom and justice.

By learning about Juneteenth, Kenyans can gain valuable insights and inspiration for their struggles against oppression and discrimination. They can also gain a deeper understanding of the impact of slavery and racism on the African diaspora globally.

For instance, the apartheid system in South Africa was modeled after the American Jim Crow laws. At the same time, racism by some government officials in Haiti led to the US occupation of the country from 1915 to 1934.

Enslavement and colonialism

It is important to recognize that the end of enslavement and colonialism ushered in an era of economic segregation and neocolonialism. Both are a direct result of the historical exploitation and oppression of African people. Overcoming economic segregation and neocolonialism will require partnership with African-Americans, who have been at the forefront of the struggle for civil rights and equality in the United States.

African-Americans have a unique understanding of the systems of oppression and discrimination used to maintain white supremacy in the United States, and their experiences and knowledge can be valuable in the fight against neocolonialism in Africa.

Furthermore, globalization has made the world more interconnected than ever before, and it is no longer possible for any nation to be completely isolated from the rest. To thrive in the global economy, Kenyans must be aware of and engaged with the struggles and successes of people of African descent worldwide, including African-Americans in the United States.

MLIFE Foundation’s recent initiative to support intercultural exchanges between Kenyans and the African Diaspora across the Atlantic is a fantastic example. The initiative promotes boundary –spanning by sharing valuable expertise, innovative ideas, and best practices across communities and cultures. Today, on such a historic day, about fifteen Black and Brown Americans of the first cohort have set foot in Kenya to learn, share and build solidarity between the two nations.

Entrepreneurs and innovators

The goal is to inform, inspire and empower the next generation of American leaders to learn and care more about Africa beyond the commonplace stereotypes of Africa as a backward continent strife with hunger, ethnic strife and unemployment.

The itinerary will include visits to Nairobi's local and regional international schools and a 3-day, 2-night visit to Maasai Mara.

Before returning to the US, students will visit Mombasa to learn about Kenya’s colonial history and the Arabic and Portuguese influence. The trip will also include opportunities to meet local leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators.

Juneteenth is a powerful symbol of the ongoing struggle for freedom and equality and a reminder of the strength and resilience of the Black community in the face of oppression.

As we continue to grapple with issues of racism and discrimination in our society, learning about Juneteenth can provide valuable insights and inspiration for our struggles for justice and equality. I hope, as Kenyans, we can take the time to learn about Juneteenth and its significance and join in celebrating this important holiday. By doing so, we can honor the legacy of those who fought for freedom and justice and continue to work towards a more just and equitable world for all.