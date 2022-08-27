Julius Malema wrong on Raila’s presidential poll petition

The recent remarks by South African activist and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Party Julius Malema on the Kenyan election directed at Raila Odinga are preposterous, self-seeking and only meant to earn political capital and expediency.

Malema has been urging the Kenyan presidential candidate to concede defeat in the just-concluded election, whose results are currently in dispute at Kenya’s apex court after Raila filed a petition contesting Ruto’s declared win. In his unsolicited advice, Malema called on the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate to throw in the towel and stop his pursuit of justice over the disputed electoral process.

This is callous and inimical to the democratic and constitutional gains Kenya has made so far. It is also insubordinate to the spirit of using legal mechanisms to solve electoral disputes.

It is true Raila has vied and lost several elections. However, what Malema ought to quiz are the allegations of electoral malpractice. As a student of politics and history, the South African politician seems oblivious to the documented and historic nullification of Kenya’s presidential elections in 2017, which was based on illegalities and irregularities pointed out by Raila against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Excruciating task

As a baseline, the nullified 2017 presidential elections vindicate Raila from allegations of being power-hungry. After all, petitioning the court in a presidential contest is neither gratifying nor easy. It is a herculean and excruciating task that comes with a cost in terms of time and resources borne by a few fighters. It is not for the faint-hearted but for the resilient. Raila’s action symbolises resilience for justice and a belief in the rule of law in young democratic systems. His mark in Kenya’s judicial jurisprudence with regard to resolving presidential petitions is critical not only to electoral justice in Kenya but the continent of Africa as well. This was clear when Uhuru Kenyatta’s win was nullified by the Supreme Court in 2017 – a first for Africa.

It is also not lost on political observers that Malema misses the big picture in Raila’s pursuit of electoral justice. For such a frontrunner presidential candidate, this is not just a personal endeavour but a responsibility to almost half of the Kenyan population that endorsed him with their millions of votes – and indeed to the entire country.

As a democratic standard, Raila owes millions of Kenyan voters either a legitimate win or concession if the process is found to be fair and transparent. What Malema misses is the big picture in Raila’s consistent struggle. While Raila and Ruto may be candidates, a win or loss belongs to their supporters and the people of Kenya at large. By calling for a premature concession, Malema is pushing for disregard to fairness and transparency in the electoral process, which would subsequently be a subversion of the will of the Kenyan people.

Kenya’s democratic system is markedly different from South Africa’s. While the latter exercises a parliamentary system of democracy, where the President is appointed by a select few with little room for rigging and complex malpractices, Kenya exercises the popular vote, which may be logistically convoluted and likely to lead to disputed results. This is the case in many democracies, including the United States, where there were rigging allegations. The mail-in votes, for example, were a bone of contention. While there are no perfect electoral systems, democracy is always a work in progress and that’s why judicial mechanisms are set to deal with disgruntled parties.

Malema’s attack on Raila is also insincere and perhaps driven by personal vendetta or political expediency. By asserting that Kenyans should love their countries more than individuals (read Raila Odinga), Malema seems to overlook the legitimacy of the constitutional mechanisms to determine a contested win.

Post-election violence

Further, his allegations seem to alienate factual and historical occurrence where Raila’s wins have been clearly stolen. The most vivid being the 2007/2008 post-election violence, which almost plunged Kenya into an abyss.

That said, Malema should humble himself, understand and learn the electoral discourse in Kenya and, while at it, acknowledge Raila’s constitutional steps to contest the presidential election in court. Legally, the election process is not over until the validity of the president-elect’s win is determined by the Supreme Court or after a fresh election is held.

Raila, therefore, owes voters vindication if he convinces the court of electoral malpractice. He also owes them closure if the court upholds Ruto’s win. Before then, Malema’s call should be treated as premature and ignorant.