Juja, Bonchari Jubilee shocker humility lesson

Viewing Kenya’s political campaigns inside-out, they appear to be product marketing only— the product being sold are the candidates and their policies and, to a larger extent, political parties and their tribal kingpins.

However, in an ideal world — which, unfortunately, Kenya is not — political contestations would be about ideologies. As revealed by the recent by-elections in Juja and Bonchari constituencies, political contestation is never about candidates and their policies but their affiliations and associations.

Political tribalism continues because, in most elections, just as political parties are formed on ethnic lines, so are the voting patterns. That means the political parties and their candidates are overwhelmingly dominant in their respective zones.

Deceit

The real candidates were President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto. And so, they went full throttle on one another. One side had the state machinery, the other had a glory to reclaim and another had a point to prove. It was a campaign and voting mirrored on absurdity, ridiculousness and deceit. It was also an election marred by allegations of widespread voter fraud, police intimidation as well as violence on election officials.

For the first time, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘Handshake brother’ Odinga faced each other in a competitive duel. It was a reckless show of might. It even attracted a rebuttal from Mr Odinga himself — never mind the bromance he has had with the government since the now-famous ‘Handshake’.

And so, Bonchari had nothing to do with the candidates and even ODM is not celebrating the victory. But the fact that the party has regained its foothold in Gusiiland is a message to the ruling Jubilee Party, Dr Ruto and all other political formations that it remains the people’s favourite in Nyanza.

Prove a point

To add salt to the injury, President Kenyatta’s Juja Jubilee lost in Juja to its own ‘member’ through the little-known People’s Empowerment Party (PEP). But there is nothing like ‘little-known’ about PEP when DP Ruto is involved in it. To avoid directly antagonising his boss in his own turf, the DP sought not to field under UDA, and so Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria did the bidding. It was a ploy to prove a point and, indeed, they did.

As witnessed in other democracies, the will of the people is more resoundingly powerful than any agents of intimidation. And as we head to the 2022 General Election, it should not be subverted for a short-term political party and individual gains.

We seem to be hurtling back to the old days. Political intolerance, election violence and malpractice are all back. The three principals should be statesmen lest they drag Kenya back to anarchy.

The ‘Deep State’ must use the state resources for the betterment of the people and not disenfranchise and intimidate them. The ‘Hustler Nation’ must stick to its agenda and not be embroiled in unnecessary turf wars. The ‘Orange party’ must also remain loyal to their change credentials.