Juja, Bonchari Jubilee shocker humility lesson

George Koimbori juja

Juja Parliamentary by-election candidate George Koimbori. He was running on the People's Empowerment Party ticket. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil |Nation Media Group

By  Alhajj Amin

Lecturer

East African University

 Viewing Kenya’s political campaigns inside-out, they appear to be product marketing only— the product being sold are the candidates and their policies and, to a larger extent, political parties and their tribal kingpins.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.