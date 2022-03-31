BBI Judgment agrees on key principal matters with minimal dissent 

The last nail on the BBI coffin was finally hammered by the Supreme Court in a resounding judgment that generally agreed on the principal issues with one only minimal dissent from Justices Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndung’u and Issac Lenaola.

Those who understand the judiciary would have known that from the day the High Court made a well-reasoned determination against the BBI, the President’s team was put on a difficult defence. Their best opportunity for resuscitation of the initiative was the Court of Appeal.

Once the Appellate Court almost unanimously rejected the BBI, it became difficult for the Supreme Court to find to the contrary on the substantive issues. As was generally expected, the Supreme Court laid to rest the “basic structure” and “eternity clauses” ghosts.

While the idea was stimulating jurisprudentially and philosophically, it was misplaced in a jurisdiction like Kenya with a young Constitution which still needs to retain the possibility of review when circumstances so demand.

In any event, unlike the jurisdictions quoted by the two appellate courts, Kenya had warned itself of the threat of hyper amendments and protected the most critical aspects of the Constitution through the entrenched provisions set out in Article 255. By insisting on additional safeguards, the court was arrogating itself unconstitutional powers and “loving the Constitution even more than the people or the Constitution loved itself”.

There was never any juridical basis for the “four consequential steps” that needed to be followed (prior to amendment). Even more fatally, the appellate courts never determined what was included in the basic structure arrogating the courts the responsibility “from time to time” to define what was contained in the structure.

CJ Martha Koome correctly pointed out that there had been 21 failed attempts to amend the Constitution in its short lifespan. They failed, not because the courts or some basic structure doctrine protected the Constitution, but because the Constitution’s inbuilt safeguards made it impossible to have the hyper changes that had been a feature of the 1963 Constitution.

There was therefore no need to borrow a 1973 Indian doctrine that was a reaction to that country’s specific circumstances. As correctly argued by the court, the drafters of the 2010 Constitution were aware of the basic structure doctrine.

If they had intended it to be part of the Constitution, nothing would have been easier than to include it in the text.

Popular initiative cloak

The Supreme Court also made the pragmatic and legally sound decision to shield the President from civil proceedings while in office. The lower appellate courts had gone on a frolic that was inconsistent with basic constitutional law and practice. The immunity given to the President is essential for proper functioning of the office.

As the Justice Smokin Wanjala correctly pointed out, why would the Constitution suspend the law on limitation of actions against the President during her presidency if it intended for her to be sued while in office?

But the most contentious issue, the one that ultimately killed the BBI, was the involvement of the President in the initiative. While Justices Ndung’u and Lenaola tried to save the President on this one, the classic rendition from Justice Ouko that the “great grandfather of the bill was the (March 9, 2018) handshake, the grandfather was the task force and its father was the steering committee, all of them carrying the BBI surname” will reverberate for a long time when the judgment is analysed.

It killed the “popular initiative” cloak that the BBI team had attempted to clothe it with. This aspect of the ruling, however, raises serious questions about the role of the President in a presidential system. The President is not an MP so technically the parliamentary initiative is not vailable to him. It is not sufficient to argue that he can use his party members to initiate the process in Parliament.

The Constitution anticipates the possibility of an independent candidate winning the presidency. How could the courts close the opportunity for such a president to initiate constitutional reforms through a popular initiative? In reality though, the court must have recognised that the President in jurisdictions like Kenya remains a powerful instrumentality of the state and has multiple unofficial means to still achieve such an objective.

On the question of the issue of the addition of constituencies in the second schedule, all judges decried the sloppiness that had led to the inclusion of this schedule late in the process with glaring errors. It also appeared to take away the constitutional powers of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) without expressly stating so. This schedule appeared to be an afterthought. It is no wonder that even judges ideologically sympathetic to the state couldn’t find a rational way to save this aspect of the bill.

The refrain from the judges was that we need a legal framework for public participation. It is sad that 12 years after the promulgation of the Constitution, we are still discussing what qualitative and quantitative public participation means. It is probably an indication of the contempt with which the political establishment holds the public that no one has made any meaningful attempt to produce a legal framework on this issue.

Parliament was also lambasted for not having provided a legal framework for the implementation of Chapter 16 of the Constitution. When the Constitution Implementation Commission was leaving office, one of its principal proposals was that Parliament needed to enact a law for implementation of this chapter, including carrying out of a referendum.

Huge legal vacuum

What this process has shown is that there is a huge legal vacuum in this area that requires filling urgently. Such a law would clarify numerous processes that exist in substance in the Constitution but lack essential detail. How for example does the IEBC verify signatures? How does the commission treat conflicting amendment/referenda proposals? What are the procedural requirements for commencing popular initiatives? What are the procedural requirements for County Assembly approval?

These issues require resolution through legislation before the next initiative comes alive. It is sad that the court, other than Justice Ndung’u, refused to deal with the vexing question of the form of the plebiscite question. Should it be a question per issue or one question for a composite bill? While the issue was technically remote, so was the matter of the constitutionality of the Second Schedule, but the court dealt with it despite it not being ripe for determination.

Constitutionality is traditionally proclaimed after a law has passed, not a bill. One hopes that the law on the implementation of Chapter 16 will resolve this issue. Ultimately even those who disagree with the decision of the court must accept that Kenya is a better country for undergoing these processes.

That was true even on the day this court nullified the presidential election. It means our institutions are maturing and that the old days when the Executive ran roughshod over all institutions are gone. It also means that those who exercise power must check if they are complying with constitutional prescriptions and values.

Some final words for the High Court. While the most consequential part its decision, the basic structure, has been overturned, that court was impressive in its intellectual rigour. The arguments on the basic structure will fill many jurisprudential texts. As for the Court of Appeal, none of us will forget Justice Kiage’s poetic renditions.

Where next for BBI? First we address the presidency. There is an obvious deficiency in the advisory content of that office. We need, at the minimum, the office that used to be occupied by Mr Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed staffed. This was a colossal embarrassment for the President. Three courts finding his actions unconstitutional is no mean phenomenon. In other jurisdictions, someone would have resigned or been dismissed. It calls for reflection on the nature and character of the legal advisory infrastructure around the President.

One of the positive implications of the Supreme Court decision is that the progressive issues in BBI can be revived. It must, however, be done by a process devoid of Executive engagement. It must respect the dictates of public participation and must accord with the law. For the 2022 election, that option is off the table.

The final positive about the judgment is that the court enters into the delicate process of managing the 2022 presidential election petition without a “pro-system” tag. This is what led to the 2007 post-election violence when the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy refused to go to a “compromised” court. All protagonists in this case left with a win. Just what the Doctor ordered as we head into the turbulent winds of Odinga Vs Ruto, or Ruto Vs Odinga in five month’s.

God bless Kenya.