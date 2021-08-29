Judges were right to insist on proper procedure in changing supreme law

Regardless of how certain an athlete is about winning, they must wait for the referee’s whistle to commence. They do so to protect the hard work and discipline put into winning that would otherwise be needlessly lost by not playing by the rules of the game.

This was the upshot of the judgments by both the High Court and Court of Appeal concerning the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 otherwise known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

On August 20, the appellate court’s seven-judge bench, in a majority split, affirmed most of the key findings of the five-judge High Court bench and declared the BBI Bill unconstitutional.

So, what’s the propriety of the appellants or respondents appealing the decision at the Supreme Court?

Among the parties that have expressed interest in appealing the Court of Appeal judgement include Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki. He is seeking further interpretation on the applicability of the basic structure doctrine in Kenya, the extent to which the President enjoys immunity from proceedings, and the parameters of constitutional amendment through popular initiative insofar as the President is concerned.

The BBI secretariat, led by MP Junet Mohammed and Mr Dennis Waweru has announced its intention to join the AG in appealing the judgment. One of the respondent’s advocates, Mr Morara Omoke has also expressed his intention to seek further clarification on the finding that the referendum question can be contained in one Bill as opposed to multiple questions.

Urgency of intended appeals

While the appellants and the respondents have a right to appeal on any aspects of the judgement, opinion is divided as to the prudence of the action. Some think that the appellate court dealt the BBI a fatal blow, especially on the possibility of the referendum taking place before the August 2022 General Election, so a Supreme Court appeal is merely time wasting. Remember that the BBI Bill, if passed at the proposed referendum, would have introduced new positions in the Legislature that would have been up for grabs in the upcoming elections.

Others are of the view that the consequences of the Court of Appeal judgement on some issues are so grave as to necessitate an immediate appeal, such as establishing the legality of the by-elections superintended by the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in previous months and the propriety of decisions it has already taken towards the General Election.

A sampling of the views of various lawyers reveals a recognition of the need to have some of the issues decided by the appellate court determined with finality. These include the applicability of the basic structure doctrine, legality of future constitutional amendment processes, extent of immunity to legal proceedings that a sitting President ought to enjoy, and the extent of responsibility that must be exercised by office holders in committing public funds to initiatives of a public nature, such as a referendum.

The urgency of the intended appeals for the respective appellants is likely to be based on their views of the time-frame within which a final determination of the issues they seek to appeal ought to fall.

For instance, whether or not the IEBC was quorate when making procurement-based decisions concerning the General Election must be established through the disposal of the question on the requisite quorum of the IEBC to conduct business. This is important to inform any corrective measures that must be taken by IEBC in its preparations for the elections.

Robust public participation

It must be emphasised that the High Court and the Court of Appeal did not say that the constitution or any part of it cannot be amended. They stressed the procedure that must be followed if amendments that radically change the character of the Constitution, including changing the composition of the Legislature and the Executive as proposed by the BBI Bill, are to be undertaken.

In contrast to the legal framework that birthed the 2010 Constitution, which allowed for robust public participation led by the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission, the BBI process is dogged by allegations of seeking to achieve a public end through a partisan, non-inclusive and unaccountable process.

These missteps in procedure have prevented those who would otherwise have been supportive from engaging with the substance of the Bill, which no doubt contains several provisions that are extremely useful in addressing the socio-economic concerns of Kenyans.

The purpose of a cogent legal and regulatory framework to guide constitutional amendments is to ensure that the outcome secures the widest acceptance by citizens through their conscious participation and approval.

Therefore, to secure for the long-term the gains expected to be brought about by the proposals in the BBI, let us all play by the rules!