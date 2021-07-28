Jubilee reforms overdue

In his book, The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, Edward Gibbon wrote: “The decline of the great Roman Empire came not because of opposition without but because of corruption and decay within.”

Following the defeat of Jubilee Party in the Juja and Kiambaa by-elections, stalwarts have demanded the resignation of vice-chairman David Murathe and secretary-general Raphael Tuju.

Since the March 2018 ‘Handshake’ between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, the ruling Jubilee has been in disarray.

The ruling party has ended up with two factions — the pro-Kenyatta Kieleweke and Tangatanga, which is allied to Deputy President William Ruto. The latter has since morphed into a fully-fledged political party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which seems to have crafted a carefully orchestrated political machination to get vengeance on President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga for their ‘Handshake’.

Paradoxically, the betrayal and sidelining of Dr Ruto by his erstwhile presidential campaigner, and his creation of the ‘Hustler Nation’ narrative, seems to work wonders. The dictatorial and militant tendencies of the Jubilee leadership have damaged voter confidence in the government. The party faces an identity crisis with UDA giving it a run for its money.

Dead letters

Sadly, the Jubilee election manifesto and the much-touted ‘Big Four Agenda’ are now dead letters after the UhuRuto coalition’s marriage of convenience was consigned to political oblivion. Needless to say, the party has lost much leverage in the current political landscape even in its strongholds.

Worse, Building Bridges Initiative, the fruit of the ‘Handshake’, though in the Court of Appeal, have split the party. The political pillar of Kenya Vision 2030 has been given a wide berth due to intensified supremacy battle in the presidential succession war.

The party leadership should create an egalitarian climate of political, social and economic equality and inclusivity. It needs to put its money where its mouth is by restructuring its organisation chart.



