Jubilee reforms overdue

Jubilee Party officials

Jubilee Party officials addressing journalists after the Kiambaa by-election. Sadly, the Jubilee election manifesto and the much-touted ‘Big Four Agenda’ are now dead letters.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

In his book, The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, Edward Gibbon wrote: “The decline of the great Roman Empire came not because of opposition without but because of corruption and decay within.”

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.