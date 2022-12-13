JSS decision was a genius move, but there’s still room to improve

Supposing, for argument’s sake, the Constitution of Kenya 2010 had provided for the general elections to be held in December.

We would have entered January 2023 with the arrangement in place designed by the previous administration in the Ministry of Education that the first cohort of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) students would join Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) domiciled in existing secondary schools irrespective of who would have been elected as the president of Kenya.

These 1,300,000 students would have required 26,000 classrooms yet the government had constructed barely 10,000 of them. A similar scenario would have obtained in 2024 for the second cohort of students. This would have been a monstrous challenge in the sector.

The quick action by President William Ruto of taking advantage of the three-month window between his assumption of office and January 2023 to appoint the Working Party on Education Reforms, leading to the decision to domicile JSS in existing primary schools was a genius move to pre-empt said challenges.

It is in this light that one would be tempted to think that the greatest achievement of the Kenya Kwanza administration in the first 100 days is undoubtedly in the education sector. Never has so much been achieved in so short a time for the benefit of so many through a policy shift in this sector since independence.

However, the Working Party swung the pendulum of the challenges from secondary schools to primary schools. By domiciling JSS in primary schools, an additional classroom per stream will be required for grade nine students in the year 2025.

26,000 classrooms

This means that the government and all stakeholders have two years to provide the 26,000 classrooms required. Whereas this is achievable I am one of those who hold the opinion that had the pendulum rested at an equilibrium of having a structure of two years of JSS and four years of senior secondary education the need for the construction of additional classrooms would not arise. This can still be considered before the final report of the Working Party is released and its recommendations adopted.

But how did we get to this scenario in the first place? The change in the curriculum offered in schools in all countries is reviewed from time to time due to changing societal needs. The introduction of CBC is a consequence of this script.

One wonders, however, whether coordination between various institutions and ministries in government that had roles to play in the introduction of CBC ever existed. I have in mind the curriculum developer — Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD); the curriculum implementer — Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC); and the curriculum evaluator — Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC). In addition, the Ministry of Finance and the Cabinet needed to be constantly in the loop right from the inception of the review.

Is it plausible that KICD could have developed and cause the launch a curriculum without the concurrence of the Ministry of Finance on its affordability, for example? Is it possible that TSC was not fully apprised on the need to prepare teachers for the anticipated changes?

Is the planning department of the ministry still functional and does it have the requisite staff trained on educational planning as was the case in the years gone by? Did the successive Cabinet Secretaries for education coordinate this process from inception or not? If so did they face challenges in doing so? To me, the Working Party may wish to take an interest in the process of management of change in the Ministry of Education and preferably prepare a template for use in policy formulation, implementation and coordination in future to avoid pitfalls that have been evident so far.

The other issues of concern, going forward, are the curriculum content and their method of delivery. These issues may not have come out prominently during public participation fora.

Traditionally, primary education is seen as the foundation of future learning. Secondary education is considered a level of consolidation of competencies. Tertiary education is the domain of specialisation in a chosen subject area.

However, this line of thought may require to be reconfigured in view of the fact that a successful implementation of CBC through appropriate content and methodology of delivery is intended to lead to the specialisation of students at the secondary school level.

This could become the apex level of education for the majority of students if the skills acquired become sufficient to meet the demands of the market, especially through self-employment. Curriculum experts at the KICD and specialised consultants that may be procured owe the country a more detailed study and resultant recommendations on these matters.