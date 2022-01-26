Journalists planning to vie in 2022 polls should resign by February 9

With the general election six months away, the influence of the media is at its peak with a lot of expectation on them.

During election time, the citizens rely on the media to enhance their understanding of the electoral processes to enable them to make informed choices at the ballot. Media are an enabler for democracy; better-informed voters would lead to a more acceptable and credible election.

Politicians rely on the media to sell their agenda to the electorate. Media provide candidates and political parties the tools to reach most of the population and inform them about the key issues. Media outlets, through news coverage and programmes, provide different partisan policy stances associated with political participation.

Kenya, just like the rest of the world, has seen leaders ascend to political office due to their work in the media. Thanks to their platforms, journalists wield a vital weapon and power, given their proximity to masses. Former US President Donald Trump will unequivocally tell you that journalists wield immense power over American politics. Political scholars have attributed his meteoric rise in the US politics to his media manoeuvres.

Conflict of interest

At what level should journalists interested in elective politics vacate the newsroom to avoid conflicts of interest or using the position and space to the disadvantage of their competitors? Where should the line be drawn between continued stay in the media space and vying for political office? What is good practice and professional for them?

The law demands that civil servants seeking political office resign six months to the general election. It is on this basis that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) imposed a February 9 deadline for aspirants in the August 9 polls to quit. Some civil servants have since resigned. Some corporate leaders have followed suit.

When we launched the “Guidelines for Election Coverage” in September last year, the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) called upon journalists and other media practitioners seeking political seats in the 2022 General Election to resign from their positions ahead of the polls. As is required in the civil service, the media should not be an exception.

It is unethical for a journalist eyeing an elective position to sit in a studio, or newsroom, discussing politics and an election they will participate in as a candidate. It is unethical and a breach of the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya to use media space to campaign unfairly.

In the same vein, there has been an outcry by elected leaders and their supporters over personalised attacks against them by talk show hosts aspiring to vie for elective posts for own political mileage. Some use the platforms to deny their rivals space to engage in debates meant to enable voters to make an issue-based assessment of the candidates.

Partisan journalists

That is not only unfair competition but against the rules of the political game. It equally erodes public trust in the media. Audiences should be able to trust the media and be confident that editorial decisions are not influenced by external interests, including political anxieties. Perception of skewed media performance or partisan journalists greatly erodes credibility of the media.

Audiences can detect a conflict of interest or favouritism in media content or programming and, in the extreme, use of media to give oneself undue advantage over others. Frequencies are national resources and should not be used exclusively to deny others fair chances, especially in electoral processes.

The media play an essential role in the proper functioning of a democracy. It is obvious that candidates using their media platforms will be biased in discussions of the media’s functions within electoral contexts, which often focuses on their “watchdog” role.

That will, in turn, impact unfettered scrutiny and discussion of the successes and failures of candidates, governments and electoral management bodies. With the respective candidates having their own agenda, the media’s role to inform the public and hold leaders to account is compromised.