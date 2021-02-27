Joseph Mboya: Don't forget Leah Sharibu, the Nigerian girl abducted by Boko Haram

Nigerian women living in Kenya demonstrate to press for the release of Nigerian school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants, May 16, 2014.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Joseph Mboya

On February 19, 2018, Boko Haram attacked the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC) in Nigeria’s Yobe State and abducted 110 schoolgirls.

