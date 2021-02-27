Joseph Mboya: Don't forget Leah Sharibu, the Nigerian girl abducted by Boko Haram

On February 19, 2018, Boko Haram attacked the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC) in Nigeria’s Yobe State and abducted 110 schoolgirls.

One of them -- Leah Sharibu -- remains in custody after she reportedly refused to renounce her Christian faith. Her schoolmates were released a month after the abduction. Five other girls reportedly died while in captivity.

Leah was 14 when she was abducted.

Three years later, it seems the world has forgotten about the young girl. It appears like the world has moved on to stuff like forgetting Donald Trump and Covid-19.

Today, I would like to ask the world not to forget Leah. Away from the matter of her faith, Leah stands as a symbol of defiance to the culture of war around the world where women and girls are used as collateral, as sex slaves or captives.

In Nigeria, hundreds of girls remain unaccounted for after mass kidnappings by criminal gangs and extremist Islamist groups.

On April 14, 2014 Boko Haram kidnapped 276 girls from a school in Chibok, Nigeria causing a global uproar.

The then US First Lady Michelle Obama participated in the campaign seeking the release of schoolgirls.

Recently there were unconfirmed reports that Leah had privately converted to Islam and possibly married off to one of the Boko Haram commanders.

In an interview with the Pontifical charity organisation, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) International, the President of the Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Pastor Gideon Para-Mallam, says that there is a need for “intentional concerted efforts both local and global to secure her release at the earliest time possible.”

“Arise, citizens of the world, and break the wall of silence and cry out for the release of Leah Sharibu!” Rev Para-Mallam said in the report ACN leadership shared with ACI Africa

Apart from this appeal, a search on the internet does not reveal much about efforts to fight for the girl’s release.

As an uncle to many girls who are about Leah’s age, I shudder when I think what I would do if one of my nieces were to be held captive by Boko Haram.

I cannot even start imaging the pain and the nightmare of her parents.

The Nigerian government needs to step up its efforts to secure the girl’s freedom.

Bodies like the African Union and the many international agencies dealing with children and girls’ rights must put pressure on the Nigerian government to address Leah’s plight.

Sadly, even with the atrocities attributed to Boko Haram, it seems that there are some religious leaders in Nigeria who are sympathetic to the militant group.

They are castigating journalists for calling out the bloodthirsty hoodlums.

In a report that caused a stir in the West African nation mid this week, Sheikh Abukari Gumi was quoted saying, “You’re emphasising on criminality, even the press are criminals too because they are putting oil into the fire. These people are listening to you, you should not address them as criminals if you want them to succumb."

The Sheikh appeared to tell the press not to call the bandits criminals but other flattering names.

With friends like this sheikh, it seems bandits like Boko Haram will continue to wreak havoc. Many more Leahs will be kidnapped.