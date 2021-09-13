Joseph G Muthama: Tech the antidote to hunger

Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director John Musunga

Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director John Musunga (left)  samples sorghum at Namba Okana in Kisumu County on August 12, 2021. Farmers need to embrace high-yielding disease-resistant crops

Photo credit: Victor Raballa | Nation Media Group
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared the debilitating drought in 23 arid and semi-arid (Asal) counties a national disaster. A recent National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) report says 2.1 million Kenyans face acute food shortage and need urgent assistance in six months.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.