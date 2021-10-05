Joe Biden must shun scientific racism and fight the Covid-19 pandemic

In America’s grossly misguided quest to subject Afghanistan to its will, in 2001, President George Bush’s regime invaded the Asian country. It was only last month — four presidents later and two decades of a $2 trillion war that cost countless lives, displaced many people and afflicted Afghans and Americans alike in many other ways — that relatively new President Joe Biden finally pulled out the US military.

Since the miscalculated move, there has been a sea of evidence from America’s top brass — including academia, scientists and foreign policy and military experts — who have, many a time, come to the conclusion that the numbers, evidence and similar findings prove that this was a pointless war.

For instance, the Special Inspector-General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (Sigar), America’s main oversight authority on the country, found that, despite years of pumping billions of dollars into the fight against terrorism and the Taliban, nothing changed.

But the damage is done. The Taliban is back and, going by the recent events, there seems to be determination to forge ahead with ill-conceived policies devoid of expert advice.

Infighting

Recent revelations of infighting in various US agencies over the “Lab-Leak Theory” has exposed the threat that policy which ignores fact poses to the world and, by extension, how this fuels an American foreign policy that is becoming dangerously aggressive. The theory proposed that Covid-19 was designed by Chinese scientists as a biological weapon but accidentally leaked and rapidly spread.

In an open letter published in June, former Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Ford claimed that the US, hailed as a global power in advanced science and technology, sacrificed fact and logic at the altar of misplaced nationalism. Dr Ford alleges pressure from the Donald Trump administration to peddle the falsehood of Covid-19 being a biological weapon. When that failed, the second strategy was to pawn the “Lab-Leak Theory”.

Even if we were to preclude science, this theory would still not hold water. Covid-19 has caused 3.5 million deaths and slowed down the global economy last year by a negative 3.3 per cent, IMF data shows. China was not spared the global economic slowdown, which saw it register a modest 2.2 per cent growth last year from 5.82 per cent in 2019.

‘Cook’ results

Politicians everywhere normally spread propaganda. But when top scientists put aside the pursuit of scientific truth and begin cherry-picking or ‘cook’ results to help leaders to achieve an agenda, we should be worried.

This type of thinking totters on the edge of scientific racism, which was used to justify slavery and the Slave Trade and, more recently, Apartheid in South Africa. It is not surprising, then, that the leaked memos exposed the Trump regime’s xenophobia. State Department staff, in official communication, peppered conversations with words such as “WuFlu” and “KungFlu” in reference to the coronavirus and a subtle jibe at China.

Of course, this is not the first time that the Trump administration has faced allegations of xenophobic dialogue. We all remember the alleged description of African countries that I will not explicitly state out of decency. But you can see the point.

Vaccine hesitancy, which is clawing back gains made in the fight against Covid-19, is rampant. This is especially serious because we are seeing new variants emerging, coming at a time when the Kenyan and global economies are opening. National policy that is encouraged by ‘cooked’ science is a threat to the world. Public policy that is devoid of expert advice is also dangerous to other facets of our lives, including democracy, education, health and environment. But as the entire world is trying to go green by adopting renewable energy, the US is still hell-bent on advocating coal, nuclear and other dirty fuels.

But not all hope is lost as the memos also showed there are sober and objective minds within the American foreign policy and scientific community who are determined to let objective science guide action. The memos showed that Dr Ford was vehement in the use of experts, with a solid background in science, to vet claims before officially making announcements that the coronavirus was intentionally manufactured in a Chinese lab.