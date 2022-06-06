Joe Biden fast turning into a Donald Trump

These days, the kind of international leaders we have are not understandable. A good is example can be seen in the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

According to the journalists following President Biden abroad, it has become a routine for the frank-speaking president to make headlines with a loaded or brusque answer.

However, the White House would then insist that he was not setting a new policy for his country.

A good example was when, in the last moments of a news conference in Tokyo, he answered affirmatively that his country would defend Taiwan militarily if it is attacked by its perennial foe, China.

This is not forgetting that, for more than four decades under a policy that was set when he was a senator, the US has provided the Asian island weapons for self-defence but stayed ambiguous on whether it would intervene militarily in its defence.

Indeed, a White House official and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin swiftly cried that the US policy had not changed as Beijing voiced fury and Taiwan saluted what was referred to as an “ironclad comment”.

It should be noted that the episode comes two months after Biden ad-libbed in a speech in Poland about Russia’s President Vladimir Putin being not supposed to remain in power.

Despite the fact that the White House promptly denied that Biden was advocating the removal of Putin, we cannot ignore such a statement from a president of a superpower. This is because it would be a major escalation of the US campaign that Biden himself had said the country was limited to supporting Ukraine.

We should bear in mind that, before Russia invaded Ukraine over three months ago, Biden had been warning of dire consequences if Moscow launched an attack, which raised eyebrows by suggesting a lighter Western reaction for a “minor incursion”.

What this boils down to is that, although throughout his life in politics he has been known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, Biden has limited opportunities at home for verbal blunders are not taken seriously.

Indeed, what we should not forget is that Biden has stood firm in accusing Russia of genocide in Ukraine well before the rest of his administration accused Moscow of war crimes.

This is despite the fact that he took office with more experience in foreign affairs than any US president in decades and had pledged more predictability than his voluble and volatile predecessor, Donald Trump.

This is even taking into consideration that Trump frequently stunned the world with his undiplomatic pronouncements and even insulting leaders of allied nations to even threatening war.

President Biden should know that what he says can be quite dangerous in a situation like Taiwan and he should watch whatever words he intends to utter—because the whole world is listening.



