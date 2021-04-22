Jacob Oketch: DP Ruto's fortunes are dwindling in government and Jubilee

It is a cumbersome undertaking to associate with two political formations at the same time. Yet that seems to be what the Deputy President William Ruto has been doing. The DP has been isolated from the centre of power due to political differences between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Consequently, the much touted pact between the President and his deputy, concerning the 2022 polls seems to have been irreparably scuttled. That means that the DP is not guaranteed of Mount Kenya votes.

At the same time, there has been a campaign to dislodge the DP from the ruling party owing to his association United Democratic Alliance while still serving as the Jubilee deputy party leader. The clamour for the ouster of the DP from the party has been so vicious that it has now even spilled over to the courts.

The DP’s problems are further compounded by the fact that his allies from Central Kenya have been rethinking their support for him. But it also appears that the DP’s forays into the region earlier put him in conflict with the President.

At the same time, the DP’s fortunes in western Kenya seems to have tumbled after the outcome of the recently held by-elections in the region.

As this unfolds, there also seems to be a resurgence of the parties whose leaders are from the region-Ford Kenya and ANC-to reclaim what they claim to be their rightful mandate.

It is apparent that the DP’s misfortunes will continue to pile as long as he still has ties with UDA.

This political has not worked before and history bears us out on this.

In 1966, Vice president Jaramogi Oginga Odinga lingered on as the country’s vice president after his unceremonious ouster as the party’s VP at Limuru. But when he realised that it was untenable, he wrote a terse resignation letter to the president and quit as the country’s number two.

In 1989, Mwai Kibaki resigned as the Minister for Health and formed the opposition party-The Democratic Party. Though he had been demoted from the VP post, Mr Kibaki was a very instrumental political player in the formation of the independence party.

He was its first chief executive officer after being fished from Makerere University where he was a lecturer. He had a hand in the writing of the party’s constitution. He more or less foresaw Kanu’s growth from infancy. Yet he had to abandon it and chart a new path when the time came.

Then there was the mass resignation of Kanu cabinet ministers led by the party’s secretary General Raila Odinga.

Almost all of the ministers that resigned, apart from Mr Odinga, had been with Moi for decades. The late Prof George Saitoti had diligently served as both the country’s and the ruling party’s vice president for a record of 13 years.

Even President Uhuru Kenyatta walking away from Kanu to form TNA, could not have been an easy decision to make. Kanu was his father’s party. When the political circumstances dictated, he quit.

As things stand, it is no longer tenable for Dr Ruto to continue serving as the country’s number two. Since the DP has openly stated that he will be vying for the top seat, the honourable thing to do is to relinquish his position as Jubilee’s deputy leader. It may be time to chart a new political path and focus his attention at the presidency in 2022 polls.

As long as he continues juggling between his loyalty to Jubilee and his determination to consolidate the UDA train, his focus will be split between the two political institutions.

Even the loyalty of his followers is injured by this political ambiguity of sorts.

The DP must have noticed all these challenges and he must be doing something about it. The question is, what is he doing to stem the tide of opposition that may affect his huge support base across the country? With the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in force, no political activity is taking place at least publicly. But when this period ends, be ready to witness the DP vigorously campaigning across the country