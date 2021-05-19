Jab shortages will hamper Covid-19 war

The National Task Force on Vaccine Deployment and Vaccinations has reported dwindling doses of Covid-19 vaccines. This is worrying because only a fraction of the global population has been inoculated.

Statistics show that only two per cent of the 50 million Kenyans have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to Reuters Covid-19 Tracker, Rwanda has administered at least 350,400 doses of the vaccines so far. Assuming that every person needs two doses, these are enough to have vaccinated about 1.4 per cent of the country's population of 13 million.

Recent statistics indicate that Kenya's neighbour Uganda has so far vaccinated 0.5 per cent of its population of an estimated 46 million, not to mention countries like Chad, where it is said there are simply no vaccines at all.

Scrambling for jabs

These examples give a picture of the rate of Covid-19 vaccination in most of the poor countries. At this rate, one can safely conclude that most of the people in low-income countries stand little chance of getting vaccinated in the near future.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has told vaccine-producing countries to release more doses to poor nations lest it waive intellectual property rights for the vaccines. In a report, it says wealthy countries have received the vast majority of the doses yet the poor ones have less than one per cent. If nothing happens or drastically changes and the scrambling for jabs continues as the wealthier nations stockpile for their citizens, many in the developing countries may not be inoculated against Covid-19 soon.

Where does this leave us in the war against the coronavirus? A pandemic of this magnitude compares to global conflict with a lethal enemy. The deaths from it bring memories of the World Wars. There is a need to arm poor countries with medical and financial resources. Should the shortages persist, then we are compromising the war and staring at a long fight with this crisis.