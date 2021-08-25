Jab good against Delta variant

Covid vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  P.M Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Research results suggest that both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are effective against Delta after two doses, but that the protection they offer wanes with time.
  • Pfizer was 92 per cent effective at keeping people from developing a high viral load — a high concentration of the virus in their test samples — 14 days after the second dose.

The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are effective against the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19, but their protection drops away over time, a study in the UK has concluded.

