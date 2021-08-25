Jab good against Delta variant

The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are effective against the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19, but their protection drops away over time, a study in the UK has concluded.

Researchers at the University of Oxford and the Office for National Statistics analysed data comprising results of 2,580,021 PCR tests from 384,543 adults between December 1 last year and May 16 when the Alpha variant was dominant, and 811,624 results from 358,983 people between May 17 and August 1, when Delta was more prevalent.

The results suggest that both vaccines are effective against Delta after two doses, but that the protection they offer wanes with time. Pfizer was 92 per cent effective at keeping people from developing a high viral load — a high concentration of the virus in their test samples — 14 days after the second dose. But its effectiveness fell to 90 per cent, 85 per cent and 78 per cent after 30, 60 and 90 days, respectively.

The AstraZeneca was 69 per cent effective against a high viral load 14 days after the second dose, falling to 61 per cent by 90 days. The drop in effectiveness shouldn’t be cause for alarm because the drop in efficacy levels is not substantial.

The study shows that vaccinated people who become infected with the Delta variant carry high peak levels of virus. When the Alpha variant was dominant in the UK, vaccinated people who became infected had much lower peak viral loads.

The data also suggests that the time between doses doesn’t affect effectiveness; that people who have previously tested positive as well as received two doses have the best protection against future infection. The analysis focused on the 18–64 age-group and didn’t look at hospitalisations or fatalities.

The results raise questions about whether it could be more effective to have doses of different vaccines, rather than multiple doses of the same one, especially if a third, booster dose is to be considered. Some immunologists feel mixing vaccines could increase their effectiveness.