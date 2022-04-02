It was folly to push BBI down people’s throats 

In December 2020, while serving as the Senate Chief Whip, I wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which unfortunately leaked to the media. Colleagues in government pressured that I disavow the letter as a condition for my retaining the Chief Whip position, but my conscience could not allow it.

It is very unfortunate the Supreme Court on Thursday has nullified the BBI Bill. The unfortunate angle stems from the fact that millions of shillings have been expended in the process and got wasted.

Secondly, the government had the opportunity to mend its ways and rescue BBI as advised in the letter. However, hubris being the folly of man, the powerful chose to ignore counsel and apply power to push through the proposed amendments. Courts need to be celebrated for mustering courage and constraining power.

BBI proponents argued that the Bill had many benefits. For example, they argued it would devolve more revenue to the counties. Further, the Bill proposed to introduce a Ward Development Fund. They argued that regions under-represented in Parliament would get extra constituencies.

With creation of extra slots in the Executive, it was their case that this would remedy the problem of cyclic violence after elections. They also argued that the process was inclusive and participatory, as the committee superintending BBI took views from all Kenyans.

The proponents did not disclose to Kenyans that all these purported good things could easily be passed in Parliament without amending the Constitution. What matters is government goodwill to marshal numbers in Parliament and give priority to related bills.

New constituencies

For example, the Constitution only provides for the minimum national budget share that can be devolved. It does not provide for a ceiling, hence the line Cabinet secretary can move the National Assembly to devolve more funds. I drafted a Ward Fund Bill that was passed by the Senate, but the National Assembly torpedoed it. Majority leader and Whip in the National Assembly can easily whip members to cause its passage.

Establishing new offices in the Executive is not a panacea for cyclic electoral ethnic conflict. But even if it is, no law in express terms, bars creation of such offices without a referendum. On extra constituencies, the President delayed appointment of extra electoral commissioners who could have finalised constituency delimitation before August 2022.

Inclusivity and openness in the process must be substantive, not cosmetic. Political rallies promoting BBI were held throughout Kenya, which excluded the Deputy President’s supporters.

Importantly, BBI promoters failed to disclose that Kenya would have incurred in excess of Sh20 billion a year due to the new offices. They also peddled a lie that Mt Kenya would be the greatest beneficiary of the BBI in terms of creation of new constituencies.

Central was getting only eight new constituencies unlike other regions. It was not clear how Nyeri, Nithi and Nyandarua missed out completely. Murang’a and Kirinyaga got only one extra constituency each, unlike places like Bungoma, Kilifi and Kwale that got at least three each. It was purported Mt Kenya diaspora would benefit when Nairobi, Narok and Kajiado got more, but there was no guarantee that delineation would favour Gema majority areas in those counties.

BBI, therefore, had nefarious and subtle political aims. The nuanced aim was to incentivise political elites to rally behind a political infrastructure that excluded Deputy President William Ruto. This would have been achieved in two ways.

Anti-Ruto coalition

First, by the establishment of constitutional slots for sharing by members of the anti-Ruto coalition. One can argue that Dr Ruto could have had the same opportunity of dishing out slots to more major politicians. This might seem true, but a second reason nullified this argument.

By being BBI champion, Mr Odinga expected it would sail through in a referendum and grant him the bragging rights a few months to the General Election. This referendum win momentum would have been unstoppable, at least in the eyes of Tinga strategists. That explains why deliberate efforts were made to exclude MPs allied to DP Ruto from participating in BBI matters.

Aside from the above issues, the letter further highlighted the social and political context underpinning the referendum. Constitutions are political instruments, in that they prescribe a country's decision-making institutions. They identify the supreme power, and distribute power in a way that leads to effective decision-making and provides a framework for continuing political struggle.

Therefore, political context could not be ignored. BBI was being pushed within a context where the Deputy President was being excluded from the power echelons. This had made his supporters agitated. The economic situation where common folk were impacted negatively by rising food prices and falling household incomes did not help BBI's political and social context. For example, tea and coffee producer prices were low at the time the letter was written.

The letter highlighted these gaps and proposed remedial action. BBI proponents could not countenance adopting any of these ideas, which they felt would amount to capitulation to demands by the DP's political camp.

It was within this context that BBI promoters carried inadequate public participation and allowed the President to push the amendments. They further ignored IEBC's role in creation of new constituencies. This led to the escalation of the matter in court and subsequent nullification of the Bill.